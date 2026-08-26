Rockstar Met with Ex-Criminals and Cops to Make GTA 6’s Characters Feel More Authentic

In a recent interview, Rupert Humphries, senior VP of narrative at Rockstar Games, revealed that the game studio set up a dedicated research team in Miami to analyze the city and its residents for GTA 6. Rockstar employees scouted the region and met with ex-criminals, law enforcement, club promoters, gun dealers, and others to create authentic characters for GTA 6.

Rockstar Set up a Dedicated Research Team to Shape GTA 6 Characters

Ahead of the GTA 6 Netflix Extended Look, Humphries, in an interview with Dazed magazine said that Rockstar sent a dedicated research team to Miami for on-the-ground exploration. They helped shape GTA 6 characters.

“We will meet with ex-criminals, law enforcement, club promoters, gun dealers, and anyone notorious or influential who’ll take our calls,” Humphrey told Dazed.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Furthermore, Rockstar employees hung out with people in Miami, listened closely to their tales, and conducted background research to narrow down the characters that will bring life to the world that they have been striving to build since day one.

“We hang out, get a feeling for the place, listen to the stories, cross-reference that with books and journalism, and try to get to the heart of which characters will bring the city we are creating to life,” Humphries added. It seems like the GTA 6 map will be filled with interesting characters to meet around every corner.

In case you didn’t know, the GTA 6 cast already includes numerous criminals, such as old-school drug runner Brian Heder, bank robber Raul Bautista, and Jason Duval‘s best friend, Cal Hampton, who also recently made a cameo in the GTA 6 nighttime footage leak.

It now makes sense why Rockstar Games took their sweet time with GTA 6. The developers have been doing an incredible amount of groundwork to build an immersive world filled with intriguing characters.