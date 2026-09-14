Sony Pulls the Plug on The Last of Us 2 Multiplayer Mod Before Release

Sony has shut down a The Last of Us 2 multiplayer mod developed by a TLOU modder known as Speclizer. Speclizer posted on X today that the company sent the modder a letter requesting that the fan-made multiplayer mod for TLOU 2 on PC not be released.

Speclizer’s multiplayer mod for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC has been in development since January 2026 and was on track for release sometime in September. However, just days before the planned release of The Last of Us 2 multiplayer mod later this month, Sony asked the modder not to release it in a letter.

“Hey everyone, as you all know, the TLOU 2 Multiplayer mod that has been in development since January was supposed to release this month. Unfortunately, I recently received a letter on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment requesting for the mod not to be released,” Speclizer said.

Image Credit: (via X/@Speclizer_)

Following the release of The Last of Us 2, one of the best games of all time, on PC, fans were eagerly waiting for a multiplayer mod after Naughty Dog officially cancelled The Last of Us online multiplayer project in 2023. The multiplayer mod was inspired by The Last of Us Factions, which was first introduced in The Last of Us 2013.

Initially, the mod was planned to include only characters from the game engaging in 1v1 battles. But as development progressed, the modder soon added support for 4v4 matches, custom maps, loadouts, and more. Unfortunately, PC players will now never get to experience TLOU 2’s multiplayer mode.

Although Speclizer is disheartened by the cancellation of the TLOU 2 multiplayer mod, the modder has announced a completely new project. Speclizer will soon share details about his next project as he aims to bring fans another major project.

Lately, Sony is becoming its own enemy, as the company first announced the end of physical PS games for good and recently tried to cancel Kojima’s Physint. Fans continue to express their disappointment over the TLOU 2 multiplayer mod’s cancellation on social media.