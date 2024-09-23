My Happy Marriage Season 2 Gets a January 2025 Release Window

My Happy Marriage was one of the most critically acclaimed anime when it arrived, and not just in the romance genre. When it was first released, it dethroned the Bleach anime from the top position in MyAnimeList. My Happy Marriage debuted on Netflix in July 2023 and ran until September 2023. With its beautiful setting, incredible cast, and stellar character designs, the anime received massive appreciation from the worldwide audience. Now, finally, My Happy Marriage Season 2, which was greenlit ahead of the first season’s finale, has received a mindblowing first trailer and a release window.

As confirmed by Netflix, the second season of My Happy Marriage anime will be released in January 2025, and the first video clip teased several new entries. We also get to meet Kiyoka Kudou’s parents for the first time. Unfortunately, his mother doesn’t seem very fond of Miyo and treats her the way her stepmother previously treated her. However, Miyo has Kiyoka by her side this time, so we can expect the duo to fight for their love. The long-awaited second season of My Happy Marriage is here, along with new cast members!



Ryotaro Okiayu as Tadakiyo Kudo

Kikuko Inoue as Fuyu Kudo

Yuuya Uchida as Naoshi Usui



Coming to Netflix in January 2025 🌸 pic.twitter.com/Au8KZqnLg5— Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 23, 2024

My Happy Marriage takes place in a world where only the ones with magic are respected, and our female protagonist is seen as someone who isn’t born with any mystical powers. So, she is usually physically abused by her stepmother and sister.

In fact, her biological father also doesn’t support her and treats her like a maid instead of a daughter. Miyo’s father arranges her marriage with Kiyoka Kudou, said to be a man incapable of handling commitments. However, when Miyo starts living in Kudou’s residence, she realizes he is a man with a heart of gold and not what people used to talk about him.

Since the debut episode, My Happy Marriage became a fan-favorite series that never failed to bring brand-new elements to the table each week with a new episode. It kept trending on X whenever new episodes landed. Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudou became one of the most admirable anime couples in history because of the duo’s beautiful chemistry.

We witnessed Miyo and Kiyoka struggling a lot in Season 1, and the first official teaser of the new season doesn’t seem any better. However, as long as the duo sticks together, we hope to see them going toe-to-toe with every person who wants to see them suffer and still come out on top.

