MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Limited Edition Launched In India

MSI has brought its Stealth 16 laptop in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport to India. With this laptop, MSI aims to deliver a “luxury gaming experience” along with the feel of owning Mercedes memorabilia. To recall, the laptop was first introduced at Computex 2023. Check out the details below.

MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes Edition: Specs and Features

The MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Edition laptop is crafted out of Magnesium-Aluminum alloy with the Mercedes-AMG and MSI branding on the lid. The overall footprint of the laptop projects a sleek and minimal design language and houses a per-key RGB SteelSeries Keyboard. It ships with a 16-inch 4K UHD+ OLED narrow-bezel display with a 60Hz refresh rate and in a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, powering this special edition device is the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor. You can either pair the laptop with the Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU or the Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. There’s support for up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD. To keep things cool during intense gameplay, the laptop employs MSI’s in-house Cooler Boost 5 thermal management system, complemented by two fans and five heat pipes. There is a Discrete Graphics Mode that will allow you to take full advantage of the GPU.

The laptop is equipped with a 99.9Wh battery with support for 240W fast charging. Coming to connectivity, there’s space for an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port with PD charging support, and an RJ45 port. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. In terms of audio, you get the ultimate Dynaudio listening experience, thanks to the two 2W speakers and four 2W Woofers. The laptop also houses a 1080p 30fps Full-HD IR camera for Windows Hello login.

It runs Windows 11 Pro. Additionally, the Stealth 16 Mercedes Edition offers TPM 2.0 hardware-based security solution, a physical webcam shutter, a fingerprint scanner, MUX Switch support, MSI Centre for app support and optimization, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Edition Stealth 16 laptop will start from Rs 2,89,990 and will go up to Rs 3,59,990. The device will be available from August 13 via Flipkart, Amazon, and MSI-authorized retail outlets in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. You can pre-order the device right now via Flipkart and Amazon.

Additionally, the special edition laptop arrives in the Selenite Grey color option and in a special edition box that bundles a special edition mouse, mouse pad, two cable ties, one USB drive, two Mercedes motorsport postcards, and an accessories pouch.