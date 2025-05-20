MSI New Claw A8 Unveiled: Company’s First AMD-Powered Handheld at Computex 2025

The age of PC gaming on handhelds is on the horizon. With multiple setbacks from MSI, it seems they are finally here to compete with the Steam Deck and ROG. At Computex 2025, MSI unveiled the Claw A8 BZ2EM, its new handheld gaming PC and the first in its lineup to feature an AMD-powered processor. Yes, the device is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, a successor to the Z1 series, designed specifically for handheld gaming performance.

The new MSI Claw A8 features an 8-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 24GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB of storage via an M.2 SSD. On top of that, the device includes two USB-C ports, dual speakers, and both white and a bold lime green finish. Like its predecessor, it runs Windows 11 and supports MSI’s custom software for performance tuning and system monitoring. MSI also launched a new Claw 8 AI Plus “Polar Tempest” edition with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor and a 2TB NVMe SSD. It features what MSI describes as a “glittering” white coating.

Also Read: 5 Reasons Why MSI Claw Is the Best Handheld Gaming Device

MSI Claw Picks AMD Chip to Compete with Steam Deck and ROG Ally

The AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip promises stronger GPU performance. Moreover, it will offer better power efficiency than the earlier Intel Core Ultra chip used in the original MSI Claw. Although MSI tried to make things right with the MSI Claw 8 AI Plus, it didn’t feel like enough. Especially when you compare it to the strong Steam Deck and ROG Ally devices. Many users and reviewers noted that the first-gen Claw struggled with battery life and heat, which MSI hopes to solve with this new AMD version.

MSI’s shift to AMD signals a clear goal: to compete more aggressively with rivals like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, which already run on AMD chips. By switching to AMD, the Claw A8 could deliver smoother performance, longer play sessions, and better value overall.

MSI hasn’t announced an official release date or price yet, but it plans to launch the AMD-powered Claw A8 later in 2025. As for the price, it will likely be in the same range as the $999.99 Claw 8 AI Plus.

What are your thoughts on the new MSI Claw A8 BZ2EM revealed at Computex 2025? Are you getting your hands on a new handheld gaming PC? Do tell us in the comments.