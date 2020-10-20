As part of its plans to reestablish its market-share in the entry-level segment in developing markets, Motorola is reportedly working on a new smartphone that will likely sport a 6,000mAh battery. The device will apparently have at least four variants with model numbers XT2091, XT2091-3, XT2091-4 and XT2091-7. There’s also a fifth variant that has the model number XT2091-8, but it will apparently be re-badged and sold under the Lenovo brand.

The devices have recently been certified by various regulators around the world, including the US FCC, EEC in Russia and TUV Rheinland Japan, revealing their battery capacities and charging speeds. The FCC listing also seemingly revealed the rear panel design on these devices. As can be seen in the image below, the XT2091-8 will come with a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner at the back.

It will reportedly be marketed under the Lenovo branding, while the XT2091-3 will be sold as a Motorola device. The listing suggests that it will sport a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging. Online speculations suggest that might be marketed as the Moto G9 Power, given that the Lenovo-owned brand has been launching big-battery phones with the ‘Power’ branding over the past few years.

Meanwhile, the EEC database also listed the XT2091-3, suggesting that the device might also launch in Russia. As for the TUV Rheinland listing, it further reveals that the battery model will be MC50, confirming its 6,000mAh capacity. The rest of the details about the upcoming device(s) is still a bit of a mystery, but we should get more info as we get closer to the launch.