Audio Company Moondrop Teases Its HiFi Smartphone, the MIAD 01

Moondrop is a prominent name in the audio industry for its comprehensive lineup of in-ear monitors (IEMs) for audiophiles and truly wireless earphones. However, it looks like the company is gearing up to launch its own smartphone soon. Here’s everything you need to know about Moondrop’s upcoming smartphone, the MIAD 01.

The company posted yesterday on X a teaser image of the upcoming smartphone showing its rear in full glory. The text on the back suggests the phone could be called MIAD 01. Moondrop describes it as a 5G Hi-Fi audio device. If a smartphone can be used as HiFi player with a sleek and slim body, features 3.5mm+4.4mm interfaces, and offers smooth operating for daily use. … pic.twitter.com/EuQapBgfjQ— MOONDROP (@MoondropLab) April 22, 2024

The details shared by the firm in the X post suggest the phone will come with both 3.5mm and 4.4mm audio jacks and support both balanced and unbalanced cables.

While we do not have any details about the specifications of the device, we have a good look at how the device looks from the front and back. The front houses a curved display, and it does look like the phone will be quite beefy. These things suggest that the Moondrop MIAD 01 could be a premium device. Image Courtesy: Weibo

The back houses dual cameras, and the volume and power buttons are located at the right and orange accented. Overall, the design looks quite unique. In one of the other images shared by user ben chen in replies, there’s text beside the camera module which suggests that the primary is a 64 MP wide snapper, whereas the secondary camera is an 8 MP ultrawide snapper.

It seems both have an aperture of f/1.9. And it looks like the image was shared on Weibo first, a Chinese social media platform. What are your expectations from the Moondrop MIAD 01? What specifications would you like to see in it? Let us know in the comments below