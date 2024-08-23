Netflix Reveals Miss Wednesday Actor for One Piece Live-Action Season 2

The last few days have been exciting for One Piece fans as several major announcements have been made for the One Piece Live-Action season 2 cast. Earlier this week, we got confirmation about the castings for Dr. Kureha, Dr. Hiriluk, and Nefertari Cobra. Continuing the streak of announcements, the actress who will play Miss Wednesday of the Baroque Works in Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 has been confirmed today.

As speculated earlier, Charithra Ravindran, who is well-known for her role in Bridgerton, Alex Rider, and other dramas, has been cast as Miss Wednesday, aka Princess Vivi, in season 2 of One Piece Live-Action. This announcement comes from Netflix in an official X post. Her past is shrouded in secrecy but her skills as a Baroque Works agent are unmatched. Here’s your first look at the face of Miss Wednesday! #OnePieceLiveAction pic.twitter.com/bGxeb1mFP7— ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 23, 2024

Additionally, the actress Charithra has expressed her gratitude to Oda sensei and shared a few words about this opportunity with the fans: View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Piece (ワンピース) (@onepiecenetflix)

As Eiichiro Oda mentioned in his statement that came out earlier this week, some of the key casting announcements for the second season have been made. Thus, we will be slowly learning more about the remaining characters, including Chopper, soon.

Thus, stay tuned for more updates, and let us know your thoughts on this casting in the comments below.