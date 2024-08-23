Netflix Reveals Miss Wednesday Actor for One Piece Live-Action Season 2

- The casting for Miss Wednesday has been officially confirmed on X by Netflix's One Piece production team.
- Charithra Ravindran will play the role of Miss Wednesday, aka Princess Vivi, in One Piece live-action Season 2.
- Miss Wednesday will be joined by other new casting members for Dr. Kureha, Dr. Hiriluk, and Nefertari Cobra.
The last few days have been exciting for One Piece fans as several major announcements have been made for the One Piece Live-Action season 2 cast. Earlier this week, we got confirmation about the castings for Dr. Kureha, Dr. Hiriluk, and Nefertari Cobra. Continuing the streak of announcements, the actress who will play Miss Wednesday of the Baroque Works in Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 has been confirmed today.
As speculated earlier, Charithra Ravindran, who is well-known for her role in Bridgerton, Alex Rider, and other dramas, has been cast as Miss Wednesday, aka Princess Vivi, in season 2 of One Piece Live-Action. This announcement comes from Netflix in an official X post.
Additionally, the actress Charithra has expressed her gratitude to Oda sensei and shared a few words about this opportunity with the fans:
As Eiichiro Oda mentioned in his statement that came out earlier this week, some of the key casting announcements for the second season have been made. Thus, we will be slowly learning more about the remaining characters, including Chopper, soon.
Thus, stay tuned for more updates, and let us know your thoughts on this casting in the comments below.