These Actors Will Play Dr Kureha and Dr Hiriluk In One Piece Live-Action Season 2

One Piece live-action turned the years-long belief that anime live-action could never be any good. And that’s why fans have been waiting to lay their eyes on Season 2. In September 2023, Eiichiro Oda overwhelmed every fan by letting them know that Netflix had decided to renew One Piece for a second season after witnessing the viewership.

Since the announcement, Oda has teased some new faces along with the old ones. We must say that the casting for every new entry in One Piece Season 2 emerged as a surprise. That’s because several celebrated actors who have worked in famed shows such as Game of Thrones, Raised by Wolves and more will join the forces in the new season.

Well, keeping up with the trend, they’ve now confirmed that Katey Sagal and Mark Harelik will portray Dr Kureha and Dr Hiriluk in the series, respectively. From the Great Medical Land of Drum, we bring you two legends in medicine! 💉🏴‍☠️ Our adventure just got a whole lot healthier! #OnePieceLiveAction pic.twitter.com/HmwjDjX2EB— ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 21, 2024

Recently, a letter from Eiichiro Oda surfaced, and we were delighted to learn several major details about OPLA Season 2. For instance, the mangaka revealed that filming for the season is underway. We will get to witness the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whiskey Peak, Little Island, and Drum Island arcs.

Besides that, the letter also disclosed that the fan-favorite character Dr Kureha would also be a part of the project. At that time, we were unaware of the actor who would portray this role. However, on August 21, 2024, the creators confirmed that the character will be played by Sons of Anarchy fame, 70-year-old American actress Katey Sagal.

Apart from her casting, we also learned that Dr Hiriluk would join the cast. Mark Harelik, whom we know from Preacher and Breaking Bad, would portray the character.

On August 20, Oda teased that the fandom would be treated by major casting announcements on August 20, 21, and 22. This is just the beginning, so let’s wait to see what the creators will bring to the table in the coming days.