Minecraft Snapshot 25W19A Makes Projectiles Easier to Shoot, Improves Fog, and More

Mojang has released yet another new snapshot this week, and you can perfect your aim a lot easier than before. Although a minor snapshot, it includes a few necessary changes to the new flying and rideable Ghasts. Minecraft Snapshot 25W19A also brings smaller tweaks related to the projectiles, a few atmospheric upgrades, and test framework changes.

Minecraft Snapshot 25W19A modifies all sorts of projectiles in the game, like arrows, snowballs, and tridents. Previously, this used to be a fixed target tolerance margin of 0.3 blocks, thereby the projectiles would drift away from the main target.

Now the projectiles start with no margin at all during the first two ticks of their flight. After that duration, the target tolerance increases by 0.05 blocks per tick and ultimately reaches the final 0.3 block threshold. This allows players to precisely attack the mobs starting with this snapshot.

Apart from this, there are a couple of minor changes where the fog appears to be a bit denser during rains, making the surroundings mistier than before. Furthermore, the internal test framework no longer restarts when a server restarts.

Those are all the minor changes in the latest Minecraft Snapshot 25W19A. Have you tried out the new features in this snapshot yet? Let us know in the comments below.