Minecraft Snapshot 25W15A Brings Ghasts, Player Locator Bar, and More

Well, what do you know? Minecraft is starting its week strong with a brand new Snapshot. Surprisingly, however, Mojang has shifted the usual Snapshot release day to Tuesday, and it all begins with the latest Minecraft Snapshot 25W15A. This one brings in the most anticipated features of the first Minecraft Live of 2025: the three types of Ghasts. In addition, we have the new Player Locator Bar in the Java edition, along with a couple of new advancements that all crafters can expect. Read on to know what’s what.

Minecraft Snapshot 25W15A Brings Ghasts That Can Fly You to the Sky

Brand new variants of the Ghasts are making their way into Minecraft. Unlike its hostile cousin found inside the Nether dimension, this one’s a rather friendly creature. The best thing about them is that you can ride this cute flying mob along with your three other friends using a Harness, which is also coming to the game.

However, before you take to the skies, do note that these creatures can be crafted from Ghast Tears and bone blocks found only in the Nether. This recipe will give you a Dried Ghast. Once you waterlog this little grumpy thing for 20 minutes, it will turn into a small and cute Ghastling.

Image Credit: Mojang/Minecraft

Feeding this Minecraft mob further will turn it into a Happy Ghast, which can give you and your friends a unique flying experience. If you’re curious about the Harness, it can be crafted using leather, glasses, and wool. Moreover, it comes in 16 different colors and becomes a new collectible for players.

Player Locator Bar Adds a New Layer to Minecraft Multiplayer

Another major highlight of the Minecraft Snapshot 25W15a is the new Player Locator Bar. Once enabled, this new UI feature hovers over the XP bar and shows directional indicators pointing towards the waypoints, which are typically other players or team affiliations.

However, if you don’t want your present location to be shown publicly, you can always choose to sneak, wear a mob head, or a carved pumpkin, or apply the potion of invisibility upon yourself.

Finally, there are a couple of new advancements: Stay Hydrated and Heart Transplanter. The former can be obtained by placing a Dried Ghast into water, while the latter can be achieved by accurately placing the Creaking Heart between two Pale Oak Logs. The new Minecraft Snapshot also adds a few game rules and commands alongside Ambient Desert Block sound changes.

And that’s about it for the latest Minecraft Snapshot 25w15A. You can test all these features by downloading the latest snapshot on your Minecraft launcher. So, have you tried them yet? Let us know in the comments below!