Minecraft Snapshot 25W05A Brings New Cow Variants, Firefly Bush and More

The more Minecraft snapshots we see, the more excited we get. While we got new pig variants in a recent snapshot, it seems Mojang has more up its sleeve. The just released Minecraft Snapshot 25w05a brings about a host of new additions, including three different cow variants, desert ambient sounds, and, oh, fireflies. Well, almost.

Firefly Bush Adds a Patch of Light

Some might remember that Mojang previously planned to add a Firefly mob to the game. However, it ended up being canceled. Well, the latest Minecraft Snapshot has finally brought it here, but instead, as the Firefly Bush. The Firefly Bush is a new block that will be found in swamps and rivers.

When the world turns dark, glowing firefly particles will appear around the bush at a level two light. Furthermore, using Bonemeal on a Firefly Bush will spawn another block like it. Besides fireflies, Snapshot 25W05a has also added a new standalone Bush block that will be found in small patches in various biomes. These include Plains, Windswept Hills, River, Birch Forest, and more.

As you might be able to guess, the new Minecraft blocks will definitely add a touch of light and variety to Minecraft. However, that’s not it.

Minecraft Snapshot 25W05a Brings New Cows

Just as Minecraft pig variants recently became a thing, today’s Snapshot also has something in store for cows. For starters, two new cold and warm Minecraft cow variants are joining the game. These will be found in the cold and warm biomes across the Overworld, respectively. Furthermore, the existing cow model has also been updated.

Combined with the already amazing list of all Minecraft Mobs, including Wolf Variants, we can rest assured that we will see these handy cows in the game soon.

Besides the changes above, the latest Snapshot also brings new ambient sounds for Desert and Badlands, Powdered Snow changes, and beacon improvements. As always, you will find all the Minecraft Snapshot 25W05a patch notes linked above to read.

The latest Minecraft Snapshot is now out to download and play. But before you leave, tell us if you’re excited about the new Firefly Bush in the comments below.