After a long long wait for Halo fans, Microsoft has finally shown off a nice, long gameplay video for Halo Infinite. The company has been teasing Halo Infinite’s gameplay for a while, and after seeing the footage, it is impressive to say the least.

The footage shows off the first look at Halo Infinite’s single player campaign. Impressively, the game is running on 60FPS, which is amazing. The visuals and graphics in the gameplay trailer looked impressive, and I for one am hyped to check the game out for myself.

Plus, since the game is a ‘spiritual reboot’ of Halo, first time players, such as myself can just jump into Infinite and not feel entirely out of the loop.

Halo Infinite will be available Holiday 2020, and 343 Industries have said they will be sharing more details in the coming months, including a look at Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, so that’s definitely something to look out for.