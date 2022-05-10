Microsoft Security Experts Cybersecurity Service Announced; Here Are the Details!

Citing the increasing rate of cybercrimes and to help organizations and enterprises keep their systems secure, Microsoft has announced a new cyber-security service dubbed Microsoft Security Experts. The security solution leverages advanced security technologies and human-led services to provide security and threat detection solutions to companies. Check out the details below to find out more.

Microsoft Security Experts Announced

Microsoft announced the Microsoft Security Experts service via an official blog post, highlighting the fact that the global cost of cybercrimes is expected to increase from $6.5 trillion per annum in 2021 to $10.5 trillion per annum in 2025.

The company says that it will use “human-led services with expert-trained technology to help organizations achieve better security outcomes.” Under its new service, Microsoft will offer three solutions for enterprises. You can check out the details about each of them in the below sections.

Microsoft Defender Experts for Hunting

This Microsoft Security Expert solution is designed for companies and organizations that already have a robust security system installed but require Microsoft’s help to actively detect threats and provide solutions for tackling them. With Defender Experts for hunting, Microsoft will offer expert security professionals to “investigate anything they find and then hand off the contextual alert information and remediation instructions” to the clients.

The client companies can also consult on-demand experts to inform them about specific cyber-attack incidents, attack vectors, or nation-state actors. The solution protects Office 365, cloud apps, and other endpoints. It is currently in early preview and will be generally available for users sometime in summer 2022.

Microsoft Defender Experts for XDR

This plan is designed to provide security operations centers to client companies and enterprises. The XDR moniker stands for extended detection and response, and the solution uses both technological and human expertise to provide relevant responses to client issues.

The Microsoft Defender XDR service extends beyond endpoints to provide detection and response across Microsoft 365 Defender. Client companies can also stay in control to reduce costs, excess noise, and manual processes alongside Microsoft’s experts. It will enter the preview stage sometime during the fall of this year.

Microsoft Security Services for Enterprise

This security solution is a combination of both the above solutions. It provides proactive threat hunting and managed XDR to help organizations achieve their security goals and protect their systems from malicious attacks and ransomware programs.

Microsoft says that it tracks more than 35 ransomware families and 250 unique threat actors. Hence, with its technology and human-led solutions, Microsoft Security Experts aim to strengthen the security systems of big companies and major enterprises in the market. So, what do you think about Microsoft’s cyber-security service for enterprises? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below, and stay tuned for further updates on the same.