Microsoft Gears Up for GPT-5 and GPT-4.5 Launch: Report

OpenAI chief Sam Altman recently revealed that GPT 4.5 and GPT-5 are coming in the next few weeks and months. Now, a report by The Verge says that Microsoft is gearing up and preparing its servers to host GPT-5 and GPT-4.5 models. The report further says that Microsoft may host the GPT-4.5 model (codenamed ‘Orion’) as early as next week.

Not only that, OpenAI’s next-generation frontier GPT-5 model could launch by May. It’s important to note that the Redmond giant is hosting its annual Microsoft Build 2025 developer conference from May 19 to May 22. Around the same time, Google will host its I/O 2025 developer conference on May 20 and 21.

So expect all three big companies to make major announcements in late May. Apart from that, it’s expected that Microsoft will integrate OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 and GPT-5 models on its Copilot app. Recently, the company added support for OpenAI’s o1 reasoning model on Copilot via the Think Deeper tool, and it’s free for all users.

Next, Microsoft is preparing its own version of OpenAI’s Operator AI agent. It allows you to delegate tasks to the agent and it goes to the web to autonomously perform actions for you. By the way, Microsoft just recently unveiled Muse, a World and Human Action Model (WHAM) that can generate video game visuals and controller actions. Some of the AI-powered games will be available on Copilot Labs soon.

In case you are unaware, GPT-4.5 is going to be a traditional large language model and GPT-5 will be a unified AI system, that will combine its o3 reasoning model and other ChatGPT tools. Recently, Altman tweeted, “trying GPT-4.5 has been much more of a “feel the AGI” moment among high-taste testers than i expected!“

So expect GPT-5 to be even more powerful. By the way, Anthropic is also set to launch its “Thinking” model in the next few days.