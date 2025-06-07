Arc Raiders Gets an Official Release Date: Launching This October!

After years of silence and anticipation, Arc Raiders finally has a release date. Unveiled during the Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase, the trailer not only offered us a look at new gameplay but also confirmed that this long-awaited PvPvE extraction shooter is set to hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 30, 2025.

For fans like me who have been tracking Arc Raiders since its original reveal back in 2021, this feels like the home stretch. The game is developed by Embark Studios, founded by ex-DICE veterans and the same team behind The Finals. Arc Raiders blends sci-fi shooter chaos with survival tension in a shared world crawling with AI threats and rival squads.

If you have read our Arc Raiders first impressions, the game is fun and worth getting our hands on. The new trailer highlights exactly that: high-intensity firefights, sweeping desert ruins, and towering mechanical enemies in a ruined Earth setting. This is similar to what we witnessed over the last few tests. Just to reiterate, Arc Raiders is releasing on October 30, 2025, merely 37 days after Marathon if it actually does launch on the confirmed date after the art plagiarism confirmation.

There’s clear inspiration from Destiny and Escape from Tarkov, but with Embark’s own signature flair: stylish gunplay, gritty 80s-inspired tech, and AI enemies that don’t go down easily. Following a successful beta in May, the devs took to the stage to thank players for their feedback.

Embark says the tech test was “the best rehearsal” and that key adjustments are being made to polish performance. To do so, devs are planning to squash bugs, refine the in-game economy, and improve onboarding for new players.

While it’s not a surprise drop, it’s great to finally circle a date. With an October 30 release date, it’s safe to assume I will be raiding the Rust Belt as soon as Arc Raiders drops.