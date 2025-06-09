Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Officially Revealed, David Mason Takes the Lead

Well, if you were there for our SGF 2025 coverage, you’d know how crazy I went for the reveal of Resident Evil 9. And Xbox has my respect for surpassing that. Activision, Treyarch, and Raven Software have revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, marking the first-ever back-to-back release in the Black Ops series.

Set in 2035, over four decades after Black Ops 6, the game thrusts players into a world ravaged by psychological warfare and brutal conflict. In the official teaser, David Mason, son of iconic protagonist Alex Mason, returns as team leader, wielding cutting-edge tech to confront an enemy that weaponizes fear itself.

BO7 delivers the full suite with a co-op campaign, new multiplayer maps, and weapons. It also brings back the signature round-based Zombies mode, backed by the Dark Aether lore. Given the solid reception Black Ops 6 (review) received, the stakes are higher now. Matt Cox, General Manager of Call of Duty, emphasizes the ambition behind consecutive Black Ops releases, saying,

As a team, our vision from the start was to create a back-to-back series experience for our players that embraced the uniqueness of the Black Ops sub-franchise.

Although no hard launch date has been revealed yet, the game is set for release later this year. You can expect Call of Duty Black Ops 7 to go global with the launch. The game will be on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC via Game Pass, Steam, and Battle.net. Expect a day-one launch on Game Pass Ultimate as well.

As someone who follows the Call of Duty franchise dearly, I expect a full reveal later this summer. With more teasers and gameplay drops on the way, my hype meter is at sky-high. A Call of Duty Direct, maybe? For now, I’m excited about the first look at Black Ops 7, for sure. What do you make of this reveal? Do tell us in the comments below.