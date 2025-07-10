OpenAI is Developing a Web Browser to Rival Google Chrome

Hot on the heels of Perplexity launching its Comet AI browser, ChatGPT creator OpenAI is also gearing up to release its own browser in the coming weeks, aiming to challenge the dominance of Google Chrome.

According to Reuters, OpenAI could launch its browser in a few weeks. It will be built on top of Google’s open-source Chromium codebase, but unlike a typical browser, it will come with ChatGPT as the default search engine to answer user queries.

Moreover, it will come with the Operator AI agent which can browse the web and perform tasks on your behalf. According to sources, this is part of OpenAI’s broader strategy to integrate its products more deeply into users’ daily lives. Plus, an in-house browser would help OpenAI collect vital user data.

This is not the first time we have learnt about OpenAI’s ambition to develop its own browser. The company has shown interest in building an alternative to Google Chrome, and even hired two long-time Google veterans last year who were part of the team that built Chrome.

But as we mentioned above, OpenAI is not the only one trying to get into the browser market. Perplexity has come out with its Comet AI browser, and The Browser Company also launched its first AI browser called Dia last month. So only time will tell how OpenAI’s browser will stack up, and whether it can truly take on the behemoth that is Google Chrome.