Home > News > OpenAI is Developing a Web Browser to Rival Google Chrome

OpenAI is Developing a Web Browser to Rival Google Chrome

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
openai icon in a green background
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • OpenAI is planning to release its own web browser in the coming weeks.
  • The browser will be based on the open-source Chromium codebase.
  • It will answer user queries using ChatGPT and feature the Operator AI agent.

Hot on the heels of Perplexity launching its Comet AI browser, ChatGPT creator OpenAI is also gearing up to release its own browser in the coming weeks, aiming to challenge the dominance of Google Chrome.

According to Reuters, OpenAI could launch its browser in a few weeks. It will be built on top of Google’s open-source Chromium codebase, but unlike a typical browser, it will come with ChatGPT as the default search engine to answer user queries.

Also Read: ChatGPT Tests New ‘Study Together’ Feature to Change How You Learn
openai announces o3 model and cracks arc-agi benchmark
Image Credit: Beebom

Moreover, it will come with the Operator AI agent which can browse the web and perform tasks on your behalf. According to sources, this is part of OpenAI’s broader strategy to integrate its products more deeply into users’ daily lives. Plus, an in-house browser would help OpenAI collect vital user data.

This is not the first time we have learnt about OpenAI’s ambition to develop its own browser. The company has shown interest in building an alternative to Google Chrome, and even hired two long-time Google veterans last year who were part of the team that built Chrome.

But as we mentioned above, OpenAI is not the only one trying to get into the browser market. Perplexity has come out with its Comet AI browser, and The Browser Company also launched its first AI browser called Dia last month. So only time will tell how OpenAI’s browser will stack up, and whether it can truly take on the behemoth that is Google Chrome.

Related Articles
OpenAI and Jony Ive Look Beyond Wearables for Their First AI Device
Arjun Sha Jun 24, 2025
ChatGPT Can Now Access Your Gmail and Record Meetings
Arjun Sha Jun 5, 2025
Opera Unveils ‘Neon’, an Agentic AI Browser That Can Perform Actions
Arjun Sha May 28, 2025
OpenAI’s o3 AI Found a Zero-Day Vulnerability in the Linux Kernel, Official Patch Released
Arjun Sha May 26, 2025
#Tags
#AI

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...