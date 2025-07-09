Perplexity’s Comet AI Browser Launches with a Built-in AI Agent

Perplexity has finally launched its Comet AI browser, and it’s rolling out first to those who have subscribed to Perplexity’s Max plan, which costs $200 per month. Other users can join the waitlist for now to access the Comet AI browser. The browser comes with Perplexity as the default search engine, and you can get AI-generated summaries of search results.

There is also an AI agent embedded in the browser called Comet Assistant. It can see the content of your tabs as you browse the web, and can summarize the current webpage, find emails, manage tabs, and more. You can access the AI agent in Comet through the side panel.

What is new and interesting is that the AI agent in the Comet browser can perform routine tasks for you, just like OpenAI’s Operator AI agent. It can open websites, enter your details, and make a booking as well, on your behalf.

Other than that, the AI agent in the Comet browser can scan through your emails to find the important ones and notify you about your Calendar events, among other things. While The Browser Company’s Dia is also trying to offer an AI-first web browsing experience, it doesn’t have an action-oriented AI agent yet.

Perplexity’s Comet browser is available for macOS and Windows users. You can download it or sign up for the waitlist from comet.perplexity.ai.