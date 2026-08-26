Minecraft Dungeons 2 Gamescom Demo Showcases Crafting Smiths, Bosses, and More

Minecraft Dungeons 2 is turning up the heat at Gamescom 2026 with a short gameplay clip revealing the major additions for the upcoming action RPG sequel. The latest Minecraft Dungeons 2 Gamescom demo focuses on two new crafting smiths, the terrifying Copper Monstrosity boss, expanded build customization, and tons of quality-of-life improvements designed to make the loot-driven adventure smoother.

The Minecraft Dungeons 2 demo begins in Brave Haven, the game’s hub town, before sending players across the Overworld to clear out a major dungeon in the Rainy Plains. Along the way, new systems are shown about how the game expands beyond its predecessor’s simple hack-and-slash formula.

Blacksmith and Enchantsmith Give Minecraft Dungeons 2 More Build Options

Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Mojang Studios

The biggest reveal in the Minecraft Dungeons 2 Gamescom demo is a pair of smiths that give players more power over their equipment and builds. The Blacksmith focuses on upgrading and refining the existing gear, allowing you to raise the item’s power level and reroll its buffs. So, even if you find loot with better stats, there’s no need to drop your favorite weapon or armor piece.

Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Mojang Studios

The Enchantsmith takes customization of the Minecraft Dungeons 2 weapons and gear to the next level. So, you can collect the enchantment books during the adventures and use them to add new effects to your equipment.

Note that these upgrades require a special kind of currency that is only dropped from the new Soul Corrupted enemies. So, you would need to find those blue glowing enemies during the runs and defeat them to get more of that currency.

These enchantments can unlock special abilities and allow players to make unique builds, such as gaining extra arrow attacks and elemental effects in their weapons, forming powerful synergies.

Copper Monstrosity Brings a Tough Boss Fight in Minecraft Dungeons 2

After showcasing the builds, the Minecraft Dungeons 2 Gamescom demo sends the players to the Copper Monstrosity boss fight. Well, you might have guessed it: the boss is made up of Copper in Minecraft.

The boss begins the fight with heavy melee attacks before switching into lightning-based AoE attacks and powerful dashes across the arena. Since the combat shown looks far more aggressive than the predecessor, players are encouraged to switch between weapons, use a good combination of Artifacts, Talismans, and abilities with short cooldowns to quickly deplete the boss’s health.

Minecraft Dungeons 2 Adds New Inventory and Co-op Features

Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Mojang Studios

Apart from the core gameplay features, the wider journey in the Minecraft Dungeons 2 Gamescom demo shows us a full Overworld map and fast travel. There are also some practical improvements such as the new mini-inventory that lets you quickly swap equipment without completely leaving the fight. You can press the D-pad on the controller, and it opens up the inventory menu.

There is an “Effects and Enchantments” menu that shows the different abilities on your weapons, armor, and talismans in one place, making it easier to understand and optimize the build.

Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Mojang Studios

One major distinction from its predecessor is that couch co-op players sharing a screen no longer need to wait for another player to finish navigating the full inventory. Each player can bring up their smaller inventory, allowing everyone to manage the gear without bringing the entire session to a halt.

With all these features together, the Minecraft Dungeons 2 Gamescom demo points toward a sequel that is putting a lot more emphasis on the players and how they express themselves through the builds. So, have you bought the Minecraft Dungeons 2 pre-order already? Tell us in the comments below.