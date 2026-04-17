Metro 2039 Revealed With Chilling Trailer, Promises Series’ Darkest Story Yet

Developer 4A Games and publisher Deep Silver have officially pulled back the curtain on Metro 2039, the fourth mainline entry in the beloved post-apocalyptic franchise. The title was revealed during an exclusive Xbox First Look showcase, and the debut trailer’s return to Moscow promises a narrative far bleaker than its predecessors.

Metro 2039 Takes Inspiration from Developers’ Real-Life Political Struggles

In the official reveal trailer for Metro 2039, players got to see a mix of breathtaking cinematics and short gameplay clips. The trailer showcased a Moscow Metro that has devolved into a nightmare of propaganda and authoritarianism. Set four years after the events of Metro Exodus, Metro 2039 follows a new, fully-voiced protagonist known only as “The Stranger.”

According to the official Xbox blog, the Stranger is “a recluse plagued by his violent nightmares, forced to undertake a harrowing journey back down to the Metro, a place he swore to never return.” Commenting on the title, Pawel Ulmer, Co-Creative Director at 4A Games, stated, “We are not romanticizing the post-apocalypse. Metro has always been a tragic view of our actions as humanity, but 2039 is our most personal and darkest chapter yet.”

The development of Metro 2039 has been uniquely shaped by the real-world tragedy of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 4A Games, a studio with deep Ukrainian roots, noted that the ongoing invasion of their home country has fundamentally altered the game’s script. Series creator and novelist Dmitry Glukhovsky, who is currently in exile for his criticism of the Russian government, has also returned to collaborate on the story.

Metro 2039 will run on the latest iteration of the 4A Engine, with the gameplay tease highlighting gritty, handcrafted details that push current-gen hardware to its limits. The title will also feature the return of signature handcrafted weapons and settlements that players will be able to visit throughout the game.

Metro 2039 will also feature the series’s iconic style of environmental storytelling, with executive producer John Bloch stating: “Nothing is prefabricated – everything is unique and grounded. When you walk into a room, it’s clear that a person lived there. You can feel what they were doing right before they left or died.”

Metro 2039 is currently slated for a Winter 2026 release and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).