Metro 2039 Gameplay Revealed With 2027 Release Window

Metro 2039, the most-awaited sequel to Metro Exodus, is one of the most-anticipated games of this year. 4A Games initially planned a Winter 2026 release, and now Metro 2039 has been postponed to 2027.

Metro 2039 Brings a New Hero ‘Hunter’, Releasing in 2027

4A Games has officially announced that Metro 2039 will be released sometime in 2027. A new gameplay trailer for Metro 2039 was also released today, which uncovered the irradiated locations and enemies you will cross paths with in the darkest Metro game yet. Check out the Metro 2039 gameplay reveal right below.

Fortunately, Metro 2039 will be releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In case you aren’t aware, Metro 2039 is a direct sequel to Metro Exodus. The new Metro game takes place six years after the events of Metro Exodus.

As for the gameplay, Metro 2039 is sticking close to the terrific gameplay of the previous titles. The new trailer showcases the new protagonist, Hunter, hunting down his foes in the irradiated Russian ruins. In addition to the normal human enemies, you will also be meeting terrifying mutated creatures in the wild. Surviving in the post-apocalyptic Moscow is no easy job, as you have to monitor the radiation everywhere you go.

You can easily spot the leap in graphical fidelity in Metro 2039, and we are sure that Metro 2039 will be the best-looking Metro game yet. It is disappointing to see Metro 2039 getting pushed to a 2027 release. We hope the extra time will be beneficial for 4A games to release the new Metro game in the best possible state.

In the meantime, we can look forward to more Metro 2039 gameplay reveals later this year. That said, are you planning to play the new Metro 2039 game next year? Let us know in the comments below.