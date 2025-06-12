Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater to Arrive with Fox Hunt Online Multiplayer Mode

Konami has confirmed that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will launch with a brand-new online multiplayer mode called Fox Hunt, set to offer a completely fresh take on stealth battles. Revealed during the June 2025 Konami Press Start livestream, Fox Hunt revives Metal Gear multiplayer in spirit, but not in gameplay. Unlike the beloved Metal Gear Online from 2008’s MGS4, Fox Hunt focuses on hide-and-seek mechanics, not team-based shootouts.

At first glance, Fox Hunt might remind you of Prop Hunt, and Call of Duty fans will see the resemblance. But instead of turning into furniture, players in Fox Hunt rely on ghillie suits and chameleon-like camouflage to blend into the environment. It’s a stealthier, more tactical twist that fits perfectly with Metal Gear’s DNA—and honestly, it looks like a lot of fun.

If we go deeper into the gameplay, Fox Hunt places players in a high-stakes stealth scenario using camouflage and survival instincts to outwit enemies in a tense, third-person setting. Gameplay footage teased players blending into the environment, using deception and stealth rather than brute force. Director Yu Sahara described the mode as “an online experience unique to Metal Gear,” inspired by the series’ iconic stealth and camo systems.

He emphasized that this is not a reboot of Metal Gear Online, but rather something new built with today’s multiplayer landscape in mind. “Fox Hunt is a completely original online battle mode,” Sahara said. “We challenged ourselves to go beyond simple gunfights and build tension through hiding, seeking, and discovery.”

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, along with the Online Multiplayer Fox Hunt, launches August 28, 2025, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Are you dropping to bamboozle enemies when Metal Gear Snake Eater launches? Do tell us in the comments.