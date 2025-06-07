Code Vein 2 Revealed: Bandai Namco’s Anime Action RPG Arrives in 2026

Bandai Namco has finally answered the prayers of Code Vein fans. Yes, Code Vein 2 is real, and it’s coming in 2026. Revealed during Summer Game Fest 2025, the announcement trailer reignites the anime-infused Souls-like vibes that made the original a cult favorite when it launched in 2019.

This reveal feels surreal to me, as someone who has been holding out hope for a sequel to this anime action RPG for nearly six years. Code Vein was never just another Souls-like game. It brought heart, style, and a unique post-apocalyptic vampire world that hooked players beyond its challenging gameplay. And now, Code Vein 2 looks ready to evolve that formula.

From the trailer, Code Vein 2 sticks close to its roots: high-impact melee combat, cinematic boss fights, and stylish, weapon-wielding Revenants. The art direction has received a subtle overhaul—characters now sport a slightly softer, more expressive anime look while maintaining the gritty edge fans loved. Combat seems fluid, at least based on first impressions, and some new abilities teased during battle sequences hint at expanded gameplay depth.

No exact release date has been confirmed, but a 2026 release window has been set for Code Vein 2. That’s enough to set the hype train in motion. While it’s been a long wait, Bandai Namco’s decision to revive this sleeper hit as a full series feels like a well-earned reward for longtime fans.

With the anime Souls-like genre still having room to grow, Code Vein 2 may just prove to be the stylish, bloodthirsty evolution we’ve been waiting for.