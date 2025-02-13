Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Official Release Date Revealed

Konami is back with more information on the highly-anticipated Metal Gear Solid sequel. At the PlayStation State of Play event, we finally got the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater official release date, along with a brand new trailer.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater launches on August 28, 2025. In the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 Metal Gear gameplay reveal, we already saw a brief preview of the game. We also learned that Snake Eater will be playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC (via Steam). Here is the latest Metal Gear Solid Delta trailer.

The new trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was revealed during today’s State of Play. It showcases Naked Snake’s challenges in Operation Snake Eater and offers a glimpse of the Cobra Unit. This remake aims to satisfy both longtime fans and newcomers.

Developers struggled to determine the best approach for a Metal Gear revival, recognizing the need to introduce the series to a new generation of players. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater balances modern gameplay with the original experience. It offers two control styles, simplifies camouflage changes, and retains classic Easter eggs while adding new ones.

The Snake vs Monkey mode returns with enhanced graphics and PlayStation 5 Pro support, enabling smoother performance. The game will be available in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions, with pre-orders including a White Tuxedo uniform and early access for the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Are you ready to jump on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater when the release date comes? Which playstyle will you select? Tell us in the comments.