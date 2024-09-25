Meta Connect 2024: Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Get an AI Overhaul

Meta has officially launched its much anticipated Quest 3s at the Meta Connect 2024. However, alongside the highlight product, the tech giant has also announced AI improvements for the smart Ray-Ban glasses. For those unaware, this Meta-Ray-Ban collaborated pair of smart glasses is powered by Meta AI and the new multimodal Llama 3.2 models.

Ray-Ban smart glass users can simply summon the AI assistant by saying, “Hey, Meta.” With the assistant summoned, users can then ask questions and receive audio responses in return. In addition, using the integrated camera system of the smart glasses, users can also take images and ask questions related to them. However, that was about it.

Now, a slew of new AI features make smart glasses a bit more versatile. For starters, there’s Reminders, which lets you ask Meta AI to remind you of important things that you see in your day-to-day life. Additionally, you can also scan QR codes directly from the glasses now.

Image Source: Meta

Moving on, Ray-Ban smart glasses are also getting support for video on Meta AI, thanks to the latest Llama model. Using this, users will be able to feed Meta AI videos of their surroundings and ask related questions to have a more natural conversation with the assistant. However, this feature is coming later this year.

The Meta AI-backed glasses will also be getting Live Language Translation, which will let users communicate in English, French, Italian, or Spanish. However, this is also slated to land later this year. Additionally, users will also be able to enjoy integrations with Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, and iHeart. Finally, the glasses are also getting support for a new range of Transitions lenses from EssilorLuxottica.

Now, talking about some of the technical specifications of the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, they feature a 12MP ultra-wide sensor which allows you to take panoramic photos of 3024 x 4032 resolution. As for videos, the glasses can capture 1440 x 1920 videos at 30FPS. Moreover, alongside the voice assistant, you can also make use of touch controls on the glasses.

In the battery department, the glasses claim to deliver 4 hours of backup on a single charge. You also get 32GB of internal storage, along with Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6. There are also two open-ear speakers on each side alongside five microphones. As for pricing, Ray-Ban’s Meta series of smart glasses starts at $299.