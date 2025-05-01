Zuckerberg Outlines Paid Tier and Ads Are Coming to Meta AI App Soon

It was earlier this week, when Meta launched their standalone Meta AI app for the public, following the likes of its biggest competitors like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot. Meta AI hasn’t even started gaining traction, yet the company is already making plans to add a subscription tier and personalized ads and recommendations.

In the Q1 2025 earnings report, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg talked about his plans for the future of Meta AI and where they want to take the app. He said, “premium service for people who want to unlock more compute or additional functionality”. This is in line with other AI apps, which offer the latest models to users and priority service for those paying the subscription.

Image Credit: Meta

Zuckerberg further talked about incorporating “product recommendations or ads” within Meta AI. Now, it isn’t clear how this will work, or whether you need to pay to get rid of these ads or not. Plus, what can the AI suggest? But it is clear, his focus is on using the chatbot for business rather than innovation.

Mark says that the chatbot already has a billion users, but it is unclear whether he is talking about people who engaged with Meta AI on Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp, or the standalone app itself. He also showed interest in investing over $72 billion in AI, which is a huge investment. Whether or not it actually pays off, only time will tell.