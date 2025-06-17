Meta AI App Now Warns Users Before Sharing Private Interactions

The Meta AI app was launched in April with a unique ‘Discover’ feed where users could share their AI creations. However, it turns out that users are accidentally sharing their private interactions with the Meta AI chatbot. Last week, many media outlets reported that users are sharing their medical issues, tax records, court cases, confessions, and a lot more on Meta AI.

While the interaction with the Meta AI chatbot is private by default, if the user chooses to share it, all the prompts and conversation history are pushed to the public Discover feed. Many users don’t realize it and are publicly sharing their private chats and conversations.

On X (formerly Twitter), users showcased that people are using Meta AI to draft apology letters for crimes and posting audio clips of their private conversations. Following the reporting, Meta has now added a warning message before sharing interactions with the AI chatbot.

Business Insider reports that after tapping on the “Share” button, users now see a new warning that says, “Prompts you post are public and visible to everyone. Your prompts may be suggested by Meta on other Meta apps. Avoid sharing personal or sensitive information.”

In addition, the “Post to feed” button is greyed out until you tap the screen one more time, likely to prevent accidental sharing. Basically, there is now a multi-step process to share interactions on the Meta AI app. And Meta AI is now clearly warning users that prompts and outputs are visible to everyone.

This should prevent users from sharing their embarrassing posts and deeply private interactions on the public Discover feed.