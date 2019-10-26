Mazda has unveiled its first electric car, the MX-30 earlier this week at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019. The car has some decent specifications and a modern design language that would attract customers.

The most obvious design choice that is noticeable at a first glimpse of the car is the Freestyle door setup. By using the Freestyle door design, both the front and rear doors open at the center. The front doors open to 82 degrees while the rear doors open to 80 degrees. Mazda wants customers to enjoy this design “in a variety of creative ways”.

For better accessibility, the rear door trim has a vertical grip for easily opening and closing the door. On the front, the vehicle uses a walk-in mechanism that folds the seatback forward and slides the seat towards the front in a single touch.

The Mazda MX-30 has a 7-inch touchscreen display at the front that will enable the driver to perform quick actions. The display shows the air-conditioning controls once the car is switched on. In the air-conditioning control panel, temperature, airflow, and seat heater adjustments can be controlled.

The electric vehicle comes with e-Skyactiv, the electric drive technology of Mazda. For better driving dynamics, it equips “Electric G-Vectoring Control Plus (e-GVC Plus) technology. This technology enhances the consistency of omnidirectional vehicle response to control inputs and realizes seamless transitions between G forces, according to Mazda.

The battery present in the MX-30 is a 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery. It can be charged using AC or DC power. For DC charging, the battery supports either the CHAdeMO or COMBO standard depending on the region.

As of now, there is no word regarding the vehicle’s range, capacity, price, and availability. Stay tuned for more updates as we will be covering the same when Mazda prepares for the launch of this electric car.

So, what do you think of Mazda MX-30? Tell us in the comments.