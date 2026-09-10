Marvel Rivals Season 10 Patch Notes: Gorr the God Butcher, Scarlet Witch Rework, and More

Marvel Rivals Season 10 is just around the corner. After releasing the Marvel Rivals Season 10 trailer and Dev Vision Vol.21, the developers have finally shared the full patch notes. In addition to Gorr, plenty of new content is arriving in the upcoming season, including a new event, skins, a battle pass, a hero rework, and more. So, check out the complete patch notes for Marvel Rivals Season 10 here.

Marvel Rivals Season 10 Downtime Details

Marvel Rivals Season 10 launches on September 11, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

However, players cannot hop into the game right away after downloading the update. NetEase Games has confirmed that servers will undergo maintenance before Season 10 kicks off, so there will be downtime of at least 2 hours.

Marvel Rivals Season 10 (Version 20260911) Full Patch Notes

New Villain

After a long wait, Gorr the God Butcher officially joins Marvel Rivals in Season 10. The God Butcher is a melee-focused Duelist. In line with the comics, Gorr wields the iconic all-black Necrosword. His sword is quite special, as it transforms into other weapons like a bow, scythe, and more.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

That’s not everything. Gorr can also summon minions called Black Berserkers who will lend a hand in clearing the enemies. Furthermore, Gorr is a highly mobile Duelist as he utilizes Symbiote Assimilation to quickly move across the battle arena.

New Stories

Three new stories are being added to the lore comics in Marvel Rivals Season 10, which are as follows:

New Serial – Butcher’s Blasphemy

New Gorr the God Butcher Lore – All Gods Will Die

New Loki Lore – Truth Be Told

Scarlet Witch Rework

In a surprising turn of events, Scarlet Witch’s kit is being slightly reworked, as confirmed in the latest Marvel Rivals Season 10 Dev Vision. Wanda now has a couple of new abilities and can apply Chaos Mark on enemies. Check out the Marvel Rivals Season 10 balance changes to learn more about Scarlet Witch’s new kit.

New In Store

Here are all the new costumes and items that will become available in the in-game store when Season 10 launches:

Marvel Rivals Cloak & Dagger – Dreamy Duo Bundle

Availability: September 11, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to October 9, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

Gorr the God Butcher – Divine Destroyer Bundle

Marvel Rivals Emma Frost – Glittering Goddess Bundle

Gorr the God Butcher – Blue Requiem

Cloak & Dagger – Dreamy Duo Chroma Pastel Peace/Dreamy Daze and Ultimate Ability VFX

Emma Frost – Glittering Goddess Chroma Golden Grace/Dark Diamond and Ultimate Ability VFX

Divine Destroyer – Emoji Bundle

Dreamy Duo – Emoji Bundle

Glittering Goddess – Emoji Bundle

Take a Seat: New animations for The Hood and Gorr the God Butcher.

Available From: September 11, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

Season 4 Battle Pass Return

Players can rejoice as the Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass, Fruit of Immortality, is returning to the game for a limited time. The S4 Battle Pass can be purchased via the Reality Link Point interface in the Battle Pass menu.

Limited-Time Rerun: September 11, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to September 24, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

Endgame Encore – Event Extension

NetEase Games is extending the Endgame Encore event to celebrate the re-release of Avengers: Endgame before Avengers: Doomsday. Thus, players can continue to enjoy a 20% discount using the Encore Coupon to purchase MCU-themed Costume Bundles.

Extended Period: September 11, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to October 9, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

Season 10 Battle Pass

Marvel Rivals Season 10 Battle Pass, The Godbomb, features 10 new sets of costumes. White Fox – Cosmic Kumiho, Captain America – Astral Aegis, and Loki – The Chronicler are the major skins available in the new battle pass. In addition, players can also look forward to getting a free Marvel Rivals skin.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Season Event: The Tetrameron

Following Loki’s removal in Marvel Rivals, developers are introducing a brand-new seasonal story event called The Tetrameron centered around the God of Mischief. Players can complete tasks and assist Loki to earn exciting rewards.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Achievement System Refinements

The developers are updating several achievements due to recent story and map updates. Here are all the achievements that have been refined in Season 10:

Completion conditions for the achievement “What a Team-Up!” have been updated.

Completion conditions for the achievement “Cute, Smart, Clever” have been updated.

“Echoes of the Abyss” has been changed to “Missing Sword Notice”.

“Darkness and Light” has been changed to “White Hot History”.

“Kings in Black” has been changed to “Egg-sitting”.

“Whispers of Oblivion” has been changed to “The Sword is Drawn”.

“Can’t Make An Omelette…” has been changed to “Living Landscape”.

Twitch Drops

Players gear up for a new round of Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops as Season 10 is kicking off. The latest drops include the Squirrel Girl – Will of Galacta costume along with related bundle content.

Drops Period: September 11, 2026, at 12 AM UTC to October 9, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

In addition, NetEase is rolling out drops for the Marvel Rivals IGNITE Series Stage 2 Regular Season and Playoffs starting September 17. Players can claim the Cyclops – Will of Galacta costume along with related bundle content, alongside a series of esports-themed drops during the esports Twitch Drops campaign.

Drops Period: Released in batches starting from the Group Stage on September 17, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. The final batch goes live for the Playoffs on October 15, 2026, at 11 AM UTC.

Rank Rewards

Gorr the God Butcher – Gods’ Graveyard is the new Marvel Rivals Ranked Skin reward for Season 10.

College Perks

The following skins are being added to the College Perks section: Iron Man – Extrembiote Armor, Hela – The Grim Lady, Angela – Skuld 2099, Emma Frost – Queen of Diamonds, Deadpool – Captain Pool, Magneto – Seat of Autumn, Psylocke – Once-Captive Corsair, Elsa Bloodstone – Young Blood, Human Torch – Jack of Hearts, Angela – Ace of Spades.

Esports

Marvel Rivals IGNITE Stage 2

Marvel Rivals IGNITE Series Stage 2 is launching very soon.

September 17: Regular Season kicks off with the Oceania Series and China Series.

September 18: The Americas and EMEA Series begin simultaneously.

September 25: The Asia Series will join the regular season schedule.

October 8: Pacific Series (the merged Asia and Oceania Series) will open the playoffs, fighting for 2 seats at the 2026 IGNITE Grand Finals.

October 15: The Americas and EMEA Series will begin their respective playoffs, each battling for 4 Grand Final seats.

October 16: The China Series will take the spotlight, concluding the playoffs and deciding the final 2 seats for the Grand Finals.

Ultimately, 12 teams will assemble on the Grand Finals stage for the ultimate showdown.

Marvel Rivals Championship

Marvel Rivals Championship Season 10 is beginning very soon.

If your Faction has what it takes at the top level, pay close attention: Season 10 MRC will continue to accumulate Champion Points for your Faction toward the 2026 Season.

Following this season, only Season 11 remains as the final stop for 2026 Championship Points.

After the 2026 competitive year, the top-performing Factions from the Season 11 MRC and those ranking high on the 2026 Champion Points leaderboard will be invited to compete in the Ignite Series 2026 Annual Qualifier, where they’ll battle alongside select pro-circuit teams for a starting spot in the 2027 Pro Circuit.

Esports System

All details regarding the Marvel Rivals IGNITE Series Stage 2, including format, match schedules, participating teams, and player info, will be updated in the in-game Esports system.

Players can also subscribe to specific tournament phases within the system. Once subscribed, you will receive in-game notifications before those matches begin (subscriptions can be canceled at any time).

Intel XeSS 3 Frame Generation

Devs have finally added support for Intel XeSS 3 Frame Generation. With Frame Gen turned on in Intel GPUs, it can insert up to three AI-generated frames between two rendered frames to boost visual smoothness. This can work in tandem with Intel Xe Low Latency (XeLL) technology to reduce input lag.

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

Cloak & Dagger’s Laggy Veil : Fixed an issue where casting abilities might suffer a delayed response after switching forms while using the Oblivion Shroud Team-Up. The duo of light and dark is back in perfect sync, no more hesitation when stepping out of the shadows!

: Fixed an issue where casting abilities might suffer a delayed response after switching forms while using the Oblivion Shroud Team-Up. The duo of light and dark is back in perfect sync, no more hesitation when stepping out of the shadows! Devil Dinosaur’s Accidental Escort : Addressed a quirky bug where Devil Dinosaur in Marvel Rivals, using Savage Predation to bite an enemy, had a chance to glitch the poor opponent into the allied spawn room.

: Addressed a quirky bug where Devil Dinosaur in Marvel Rivals, using Savage Predation to bite an enemy, had a chance to glitch the poor opponent into the allied spawn room. Rocket’s Krakoan Misstep : Fixed an issue where Rocket Raccoon could experience abnormal positioning errors after passing through Krakoan gates while using the Planet X Pals Team-Up.

: Fixed an issue where Rocket Raccoon could experience abnormal positioning errors after passing through Krakoan gates while using the Planet X Pals Team-Up. Winter Soldier’s Wasted Wipeout : Resolved a bug where Winter Soldier’s Ultimate ability would unexpectedly reset when hitting a feigning-death Thor (during the Ragnarok Rebirth Team-Up).

: Resolved a bug where Winter Soldier’s Ultimate ability would unexpectedly reset when hitting a feigning-death Thor (during the Ragnarok Rebirth Team-Up). Black Cat’s Phantom Footsteps : Optimized Marvel Rivals Black Cat‘s footstep audio so her approach can be perceived normally.

: Optimized Marvel Rivals Black Cat‘s footstep audio so her approach can be perceived normally. Emma Frost’s Phantom Soundscape : Fixed an issue where the sound effect for the Spirit Breaker Team-Up could trigger even when the Enhanced Effect was inactive.

: Fixed an issue where the sound effect for the Spirit Breaker Team-Up could trigger even when the Enhanced Effect was inactive. Devil Dinosaur’s Visual Clutter : Optimized several ability visual effects for Devil Dino (Impact Beam, Buddy Barrier, and the Surf & Turf Team-Up), reducing screen clutter.

: Optimized several ability visual effects for Devil Dino (Impact Beam, Buddy Barrier, and the Surf & Turf Team-Up), reducing screen clutter. Speedy Emote Exploit : Fixed an issue where traversal Emotes for Ultron in Marvel Rivals, Jeff the Land Shark, and Devil Dinosaur could cause their in-game movement speed to glitch during combat.

: Fixed an issue where traversal Emotes for Ultron in Marvel Rivals, Jeff the Land Shark, and Devil Dinosaur could cause their in-game movement speed to glitch during combat. Peni Parker’s Speedy Snares: Fixed an issue where Peni’s Cyber-Web Snare would unexpectedly enter cooldown immediately upon casting, resulting in a shorter actual cooldown than intended.

Maps

Optimized certain collisions on the K’un-Lun: Heart of Heaven map to better match the actual models.

And that’s everything new coming to the game on the new season launch day, according to the latest Marvel Rivals Season 10 patch notes. Let us know whether you are excited to play as Gorr in the new season in the comments below.