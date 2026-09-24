Marvel Rivals September 24 Patch Notes: God Quarry Map, Galacta’s Gift Vol.3, and More

After introducing Pajama Party skins, Jeff-themed events, etc., last week, NetEase Games is back with another major content drop. As confirmed in the Marvel Rivals Season 10 roadmap, God Quarry (a new domination map), Galacta’s Gift Vol.3 event, and new skin bundles are coming to the game in the next update. So, check out the complete Marvel Rivals patch notes for the September 24 update (version 20260924) here.

Marvel Rivals Season 10‘s second content update drops on September 24, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

Although a new Domination map is coming to the game, there is no server downtime. So, you can just download the latest patch and play on the God Quarry map.

Marvel Rivals Version 20260924 Full Patch Notes

New In Store

Here is a list of all the new Marvel Rivals skin bundles that will be available in the in-game store once the September 24 update rolls out:

Mantis – Morning Dew Bundle

Marvel Rivals Daredevil – Dare-Dragon Bundle

Limited Time: September 25, 2026, at 2 AM UTC to October 23, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

Thor – King Thor Bundle

Morning Dew – Emoji Bundle

Mantis – Morning Dew Chroma Dreamy Dew/Sunny Snooze and Ultimate Ability VFX

Jeff the Land Shark – Breakfin’

Available From: September 25, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

Last Splash: Swimsuit Special Costumes Leaving Soon

The deadline for all the Marvel Rivals Summer skins has been extended. Now the swimsuit skins will be leaving the game in two waves:

Wave 1 Departures:

Marvel Rivals Emma Frost – White Wave Queen, Doctor Strange – Nautical Mystic, Daredevil – Sonar Savior, Black Widow – Aquatic Assassin, Captain America – Seaside Sentinel, Lady Loki – Seaside Siren, and White Fox – Coastal Kumiho.

These costumes will no longer be available for purchase after October 16, 2026, at 2 AM UTC.

Wave 2 Departures:

Magik – Soul Surfer, Scarlet Witch – Seaside Sorceress, and Storm – Sacred Skies.

These costumes will no longer be available for purchase after November 20, 2026, at 2 AM UTC. Krakoan Reels Vol.2 will also officially end on October 15th, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

New Map: God Quarry

Marvel Rivals Gorr the God Butcher has transformed the hallowed parliament of pantheons, Omnipotence City, into his citadel. The all-new God Quarry is a Domination map in Marvel Rivals and will be available to play on September 24. Players can try out the new map in a limited-time Quick Match game mode in Marvel Rivals.

Limited-Time Quick Match Period: September 24, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to September 29, 2026, at 08:59 AM UTC.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Galacta’s Gift Vol.3

Volume 3 of Marvel Rivals Galacta’s Gift will go live after the September 24 update. Players can play matches to earn a Costume Coin, which can be used in the Exchange Store to get a new Marvel Rivals skin for free. A large batch of costumes is being added to the Exchange Store for a limited time.

Event Period: September 24, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to November 13, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Fixes and Optimizations

Other

Devil Dinosaur’s KO Cutoff: Fixed an issue where Devil Dinosaur’s Lord icon in Marvel Rivals was misaligned in the KO feed.

And that’s a wrap on everything new coming to Marvel Rivals in the next update, as per the September 24 patch notes. What do you think about the new map and the return of Galacta’s Gift event? Let us know in the comments below.