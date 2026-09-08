Marvel Rivals Announces Gorr the God Butcher as New Hero Joining in Season 10

NetEase Games has released a brand-new trailer for Marvel Rivals Season 10, titled “Butcher’s Blasphemy,” today. The developers have now confirmed Gorr the God Butcher as the game’s new playable character. Gorr will officially join the Marvel Rivals hero roster as the game’s 54th hero on September 11, 2026.

Gorr the God Butcher Is Coming to Marvel Rivals in Season 10

True to the leaked Marvel Rivals characters list, NetEase Games has officially announced Gorr the God Butcher as the newest hero coming to Marvel Rivals Season 10 in its latest trailer. Gorr will be added to the game on September 11, 2026, at 9 AM UTC, when the Season 10 update goes live.

Earlier today, Loki was removed from the Marvel Rivals hero roster, leaving players bewildered. Now, we finally know why the God of Mischief vanished from the hero selection screen. As seen in the new Marvel Season 10 trailer, Loki was fighting for his life against Gorr the God Butcher in Yggsgard.

As seen in the Death of Apocalypse event in Marvel Rivals, Gorr killed Apocalypse in the Thebes region during the previous season. Now, the God Butcher has made his way to Yggsgard to assassinate the Asgardian gods.

Of course, Loki’s deception tricks weren’t enough to defeat the God Butcher. In the end, Gorr ruthlessly murders the God of Mischief with his all-black Necrosword, piercing the sword straight through his chest. Gorr killed Apocalypse in the same way on the Thebes map in Marvel Rivals.

Enraged by his brother’s death, Thor goes all out against Gorr, but even that isn’t enough to bring him down. NetEase Games hasn’t revealed Gorr the God Butcher’s role in Marvel Rivals yet. However, the latest leaks suggest that Gorr will be a melee Duelist in Marvel Rivals Season 10.

Stay tuned for Marvel Rivals Dev Vision Vol. 21 to learn more about everything new coming to the game in Season 10.