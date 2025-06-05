Ultron Marvel Rivals: Abilities, Tips, Tricks, and More

Not every support hero in a shooter needs to be a backline healer, and Ultron in Marvel Rivals proves exactly that. Instead of playing the typical medic role, he shines as a hybrid strategist who dishes out solid damage while offering his team key utility. Since he isn’t a traditional healer, mastering him can be a bit challenging for newcomers. That’s why a good Marvel Rivals Ultron guide is essential. Below, you’ll find a complete breakdown of Ultron’s abilities, along with tips and tricks to dominate at any ranked level.

Ultron Abilities in Marvel Rivals

Ultron is a unique Marvel Rivals Strategist bringing a versatile mix of offense, support, and aerial mobility. He’s the first Strategist who can fly, giving him a serious edge in vertical combat and map control. His basic attack fires a continuous burst of laser, similar to Emma Frost’s, but with a much longer range, even outclassing Emma’s and Iron Man’s Unibeam.

His toolkit makes him a hybrid force on the battlefield. Ultron can switch between supporting his team and pressuring the enemy backline. But healing isn’t his main strength. Ultron flourishes when played aggressively—supporting dives, dealing damage, and holding positions with drones and energy weapons. His design focuses on firepower, clever positioning, and battlefield control rather than pure healing or brute force.

Despite having a decent 250 base health and a movement speed of 6 m/s, Ultron’s base stats do not justify how good he is on the field. NetEase made Ultron a high-tech tactician, rewarding players who combine clever plays with strong offensive pressure. Here’s what his full ability kit looks like:

Encephalo-Ray

Use the Primary Fire/Left Mouse Button to unleash a burning energy beam. This will deal continuous damage to the enemies it targets. The attack works similarly to Scarlet Witch’s regular attacks. The first beam turns out six rounds in 0.5s, deals 12 damage per hit; the second single-cast spell field deals 75 damage per hit.

Imperative: Patch

Press E to use Ultron’s healing ability. Once you press the button, it will deploy a giant drone to follow a chosen ally, continuously healing nearby teammates and providing extra healing to the selected target. The targeted ally will receive 45/s heal while the ones within the sphere range will get 30/s.

Imperative: Firewall

Ultron’s alt attack is a shield that is beyond a simple damage block. Press the Secondary Fire/Right Mouse Button to summon drones that create a firewall and grant bonus Health to nearby allies, focusing on both Ultron and the teammate marked with the Imperative Patch. When Ultron uses this ability, he gains 75 bonus health while the allies near him and the drone receive 55 health.

Dynamic Flight and Algorithm Correction

Flying is right up the weapon of judgment. Not only can you press the Shift button to reach higher ground, but it also puts Ultron in a free flight mode. To land slowly, you can hold the Spacebar to fall gently. This works similarly to how Scarlet Witch’s flight works after the invisibility mode.

Marvel Rivals Ultron Ultimate: Rage of Ultron

Activate your Q/Ultimate to summon Ultron’s drones, which boost your impact by firing Encephalo-Rays—damaging enemies while healing nearby allies. The drones perform an AoE splash effect depending on your actions. You can use the ability to heal allies by 25 health per hit or damage enemies by 8 damage per hit.

Ultron Team Up Ability in Marvel Rivals

Ultron gets a unique Marvel Rivals team-up ability with Iron Man called Stark Protocol. By pressing the ability key, Ultron can use Nano Ray—a powerful, piercing blast that damages enemies and heals allies. It’s somewhat like Invisible Woman’s basic attack, but with more consistent burst damage and healing.

Marvel Rivals Ultron Tips and Tricks

When it comes to overall value, Ultron is not a top-tier pick you can rely on, at least not as a support. While his defensive options aren’t the most versatile, they’re more than enough to eliminate threats and keep him alive in the chaos. Below, we’ve compiled the best tips and tricks to help you master Ultron and dominate the Marvel Rivals battlefield:

Drone Smart : Ultron’s drone is your best friend—stick it to whoever’s taking the most damage. It heals passively and even grants overshields , so make sure you’re constantly moving it between teammates mid-fight.

: Ultron’s drone is your best friend—stick it to whoever’s taking the most damage. , so make sure you’re constantly moving it between teammates mid-fight. Reload cancel trick : Out of ammo? Just redirect your drone mid-reload and boom—you’ve skipped the animation and got a fresh mag. It feels like cheating and keeps your pressure up during clutch fights. You can also use the melee attack at the right time.

: Out of ammo? Just and boom—you’ve skipped the animation and got a fresh mag. It feels like cheating and keeps your pressure up during clutch fights. You can also use the melee attack at the right time. Overshield is your fight saver : Ultron’s overshield can turn the tide of a team fight. Use it right before engaging or when a teammate’s about to get deleted. Time it right and you’ll swing the momentum instantly.

: Ultron’s overshield can turn the tide of a team fight. Use it right before engaging or when a teammate’s about to get deleted. Time it right and you’ll swing the momentum instantly. Flight with Purpose : Don’t just hover in the sky like a free headshot. Use flight to reposition quickly, get a better drone angle, or dodge ults. Stay mid-height near cover to stay mobile but not exposed.

: Don’t just hover in the sky like a free headshot. Use flight to reposition quickly, get a better drone angle, or dodge ults. Stay mid-height near cover to stay mobile but not exposed. Ult is a good AoE Sustain, Not Just Damage : Ultron’s ult drops healing zones with every pulse . Instead of chasing kills, use it to create a healing hotspot during chaotic fights. Your team can outlast enemy pressure and hold points longer.

: Ultron’s ult . Instead of chasing kills, use it to create a healing hotspot during chaotic fights. Your team can outlast enemy pressure and hold points longer. Stay on the Move : Ultron is at his best when mobile. Keep shifting positions, re-aiming your drone, and adjusting flight altitude. Static Ultron = dead Ultron.

: Ultron is at his best when mobile. Keep shifting positions, re-aiming your drone, and adjusting flight altitude. Static Ultron = dead Ultron. Anti-Flank Bonus: Send your drone behind your team when no one needs healing. It acts like a mini recon tool, catching flankers before they can dive in. You get free information without even paying attention.

Best Ultron Team Compositions

Ultron thrives when paired with strong frontliners who stay in his drone’s range. Characters like The Thing and Loki (yes, Loki can frontline if played right) allow Ultron to set up shop behind them and support without diving into danger. His overshield also gives tanks that extra second they need to turn a fight.

For duelists, Storm or Scarlet Witch are excellent picks. They can follow up on Ultron’s area denial while staying close enough to benefit from the drone heals. Iron Man is also a core part of this comp—not just for his synergy with Ultron’s tech-heavy playstyle, but for activating the Stark Protocol team-up, which is a game-changer in overtime fights.

Regarding healers, Ultron himself isn’t enough for long, drawn-out fights. Pair him with Mantis or Luna Snow to keep your team topped up and give Ultron more freedom to go offensive with his ult. They handle the deep healing while he brings the utility and chaos. So, here’s a quick rundown of the best team comp to run with Ultron in Marvel Rivals:

Ultron, The Thing, Loki, Storm/Scarlet Witch, Iron Man, Mantis/Luna Snow

Best Ultron Counters in Marvel Rivals

One of the biggest downsides of playing Ultron in Marvel Rivals is how dependent he is on positioning and line of sight. While his drone can pump out consistent heals and overshields, if you mess up your angles or get hard-dived, it’s game over. Mastering drone control is step one—but to truly dominate, you’ll also need to know which characters to avoid. Here are some of the worst matchups Ultron can run into:

Hawkeye : Hawkeye can ruin your vibe from across the map. His long-range precision shots can whittle you down while you’re trying to set up drone plays, and he thrives on supports like Ultron. One headshot mid-flight and you’re forced to retreat or burn your ult defensively.

: Hawkeye can ruin your vibe from across the map. His long-range precision shots can whittle you down while you’re trying to set up drone plays, and he thrives on supports like Ultron. One headshot mid-flight and you’re forced to retreat or burn your ult defensively. Spider-Man : Against flying characters like Ultron, Spider-Man is a huge threat thanks to his dive potential and web crowd control. He can isolate you with his pull, combo you mid-air, and escape before you can even finish casting an overshield. If you’re caught out without flight or cover, you’re spider food.

: Against flying characters like Ultron, Spider-Man is a huge threat thanks to his dive potential and web crowd control. He can isolate you with his pull, combo you mid-air, and escape before you can even finish casting an overshield. If you’re caught out without flight or cover, you’re spider food. Psylocke: Punishing Ultron by infiltrating the backline is a key strength of Psylocke. She can blink past your frontlines and burst you down before you even realize she’s there. If your drone isn’t healing you or is busy on someone else, you’re toast. Worst part? Her invisibility can catch you off guard and leave your team vulnerable.

And that’s our Marvel Rivals Ultron guide to make life easier for you when you play the healer? Which Marvel Rivals characters are you more excited to use with him in Marvel Rivals? Do tell us in the comments below.