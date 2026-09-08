Marvel Rivals Season 10 Dev Vision Reveals Gorr’s Kit, New Map, Events, Major Balance Changes, and More

Ahead of Marvel Rivals Season 10‘s launch, NetEase Games released the new Dev Vision Vol. 21 today, revealing everything new coming to the game. GuangGuang and Zhiyong introduced the new Duelist hero, Gorr the God Butcher, and revealed the upcoming map, events, skins, and balance changes in the latest video.

Everything New Coming to Marvel Rivals in Season 10

The brand-new Marvel Rivals Season 10 Dev Vision Vol. 21 episode is over 15 minutes long, with Guang and Zhiyong revealing exciting content planned for Season 10. For the first time in Marvel Rivals’ history, Season 10 will introduce only one hero, Gorr the God Butcher.

Gorr is the new Duelist in the Marvel Rivals hero roster, and he wields the shape-shifting All-Black Necrosword. In addition, he can summon Black Berserkers and teleport across the battlefield with Symbiote Assimilation. You can check out Gorr’s entire kit in the official gameplay video.

GuangGuang explained that the team decided to release only one hero in Season 10, as they shift their focus towards Phases 3 and 4 of the Path to Doomsday event in Marvel Rivals. Two new game modes based on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame will be released in Season 10.5 next month.

In case you forgot, the previous phases of Path to Doomsday were postponed earlier. So, the NetEase devs are now working hard to release the new phases soon, ahead of the premiere of the Avengers: Doomsday movie. Furthermore, GuangGuang also confirmed that a new Domination map, “God Quarry”, will be released on September 24, 2026.

If you are waiting to collect some new skins, Season 10 will introduce Pajama Party Costumes for Daredevil, Rogue, Jeff, Mantis, Cloak and Dagger, Magneto, and Jubilee in Marvel Rivals. As for the events, Jeff’s Dream Eater and Jeff’s Superstar Seeking events are on the cards for Season 10.

Finally, NetEase is also bringing back the fan-favorite Galacta’s Gift event on September 24. Players will be offered a new exchange coin, and GuangGuang confirmed that more new skins will be added to the exchange store. So, players can unlock a Marvel Rivals skin for free very soon.

Now, coming to the most important part, Zhiyong revealed that balance adjustments are coming to around 70% of the roster in Marvel Rivals Season 10. In a nutshell, Magneto, Thing, Black Cat, Bucky, Elsa, Widow, Magik, Cloak and Dagger, Mantis, and The Hood in Marvel Rivals are getting nerfed.

On the other hand, Captain America, Rogue, Devil Dinosaur, Emma Frost, Deadpool, Star-Lord, Namor, Iron Fist, Wolverine, Psylocke, Wanda, Jeff, Loki, and White Fox in Marvel Rivals are receiving nerfs. Stay tuned for a detailed balance adjustment post in the coming hours.

Surprisingly, Zhiyong revealed that Black Cat and Scarlet Witch’s kits have been slightly reworked, rather than entirely revamped like Black Widow in Marvel Rivals. For example, Wanda will now apply a Chaos Mark to enemies, which will grant her bonus health when she deals damage.

Last but not least, the ban rules in the competitive scene are finally being rewritten. No more double bans in Marvel Rivals, as the bans won’t take place simultaneously. Instead, each team will get their turn to ban a character based on a voting system. As usual, the new ban system will be available to players ranked Gold 3 and above.

This is a much-needed change that players have been waiting for a very long time. Let us know your thoughts about the new content arriving in Marvel Rivals Season 10 in the comments below.