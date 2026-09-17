Marvel Rivals September 17 Patch Notes: Scarlet Witch Ult Nerf, New Jeff’s Dream Events, and More

Following the grand launch of Marvel Rivals Season 10 last week, NetEase Games is back with the first content drop of the new season. The latest update includes a nerf to Scarlet Witch’s ultimate ability, Pajama Party skins, two Jeff-themed events, and more. Thus, check out the complete Marvel Rivals patch notes for the September 17 update (version 20260917) here.

Marvel Rivals Season 10‘s first-ever content drop arrives on September 17, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

There is no server downtime for this minor update. So, you can just update the game once and get back to playing as Gorr in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Version 20260917 Full Patch Notes

(for Jubilee, Rogue, Jeff, and Magneto)

New Stories

New lore featuring Moon Knight is being added to the game in the September 17 update:

New Moon Knight Lore – New Moon Rising

New In Store

Here is a list of all the new Marvel Rivals skin bundles that will be ready for purchase in the in-game store once the September 17 update goes live today:

Marvel Rivals Moon Knight – Eternity Knight Bundle

New Jeff the Land Shark – Jeff-Pool costume chroma: Gwenpool

Rogue & Gambit in Marvel Rivals – X-Men ’97 Season 2 MVP: Sugah skin MVPs are now live in the game (added to their respective bundles, with bundle prices remaining unchanged). Players who previously purchased the respective bundles will automatically receive the matching MVPs at no cost.

Available From: September 17, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

Pop & Win

Marvel Rivals Jubilee‘s Vampy Jammies and Magneto’s Master of Slumber are now available in the game as part of the new Pop & Win contest. Players can try their luck and win these costumes at a discounted price.

Event Duration: September 17, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to October 16, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

All-New Events

Two all-new events based on Jeff’s dream are being added to the game in the September 17 update:

Jeff’s Dream Eater

The first event is called Jeff’s Dream Eater, and it is an event pass. Complete the event to acquire Venom’s President Ozzy costume and related bundle content for free. In addition, players can get the premium VIP pass to unlock Marvel Rivals Rogue‘s Slumber Sugah, Jeff the Land Shark’s Shark in Sheep’s Clothing, and more.

Event Period: September 17, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to October 15, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Jeff’s Superstar Search

Collect Stars in Times Square and Hellfire Bay Beach to earn in-game rewards including a Spray, Title, and Nameplate.

Event Period: September 17, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to October 9th, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

New Content

Devs have added gifting support for PYO Bundles in Marvel Rivals. Gifts are purchased using Lattice as usual. The price will automatically adjust based on both the cosmetics you select and which items your friend already owns.

Balance Adjustments

Scarlet Witch, who received significant buffs in Marvel Rivals Season 10, has finally been nerfed. She no longer stays untouchable during her Reality Erasure (Ultimate Ability), as devs have significantly reduced the probability of Wanda being immune to incoming damage.

Fixes and Optimizations

Gameplay

Deadpool’s Clone Conundrum: Fixed an issue in Clone Rumble where players were unable to switch Team-Ups when randomized as Deadpool in Marvel Rivals.

Other

Jeff’s Ducky Dip Details : Fixed a missing texture issue with Jeff the Land Shark’s Ducky Dip emote.

: Fixed a missing texture issue with Jeff the Land Shark’s Ducky Dip emote. Peni Parker’s Portrait Polish : Fixed a visual inconsistency between the physical eye models and the 2D portrait artwork for Peni Parker’s Liquid Shell costume.

: Fixed a visual inconsistency between the physical eye models and the 2D portrait artwork for Peni Parker’s Liquid Shell costume. Doctor Strange’s Astral Smile : Fixed a teeth texture display issue on Doctor Strange’s Astral Arcana costume.

: Fixed a teeth texture display issue on Doctor Strange’s Astral Arcana costume. Emma Frost’s Telepathic Tunes: Fixed an issue where the sound effects for Marvel Rivals Emma Frost‘s Psychic Spear ability would sometimes play incorrectly while she was wearing her Glittering Goddess costume.

And that’s all the new content coming to the game in the latest Marvel Rivals update, according to the September 17 patch notes. Let us know your thoughts about the new Jeff events and Scarlet Witch ult nerf in the comments below.