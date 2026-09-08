Marvel Rivals Removes Loki from Hero Roster Ahead of Season 10, Fans in Panic Mode

In a sudden turn of events, Loki has been removed from the Marvel Rivals hero roster ahead of Season 10’s launch later this week. The God of Mischief has vanished from both the hero selection screen and the hero gallery in the main menu. The hero’s icon has been replaced by a poster reading “missing” in an Asgardian font.

Loki Gets Disabled in All Marvel Rivals Game Modes Except Competitive

Marvel Rivals Season 10 is right around the corner, and fans are gearing up for the arrival of new heroes. Earlier today, many players, as well as popular content creators like Necros, claimed that Loki had been suddenly removed from the game.

True to these reports, the God of Mischief has been removed from the hero roster in Quick Play, Arcade, Practice vs. AI, and 18 vs. 18 game modes in Marvel Rivals. However, Loki is still available in competitive mode and in in-game social hubs like Times Square and Hellfire Bay Beach.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Image Credit: NetEase Games

If you are wondering why Loki has vanished all of a sudden, this isn’t one of his illusion tricks. In case you didn’t know, Gorr the God Butcher is seemingly the new hero of Marvel Rivals Season 10, according to the list of Marvel Rivals leaked characters.

The PlayStation Store also accidentally leaked the cover art of the upcoming season yesterday and confirmed that Gorr is indeed the next character in line to join the hero roster. Thus, NetEase Games has begun teasing the arrival of Gorr the God Butcher, by taking the God of Mischief out of the game today.

So, did Gorr kill the Asgardian god Loki, or has the God of Mischief gone into hiding now that Gorr is making his debut? We have to wait and find out later today during the new Marvel Rivals dev vision for season 10. NetEase Games hasn’t released a statement regarding Loki’s disappearance yet at the time of writing.

NetEase Games always prefers a special marketing campaign for new Marvel Rivals seasons and character reveals. Thus, Loki’s vanishing perfectly ties in with the season 10 promotions.

Now that Loki is gone, will his Asgardian siblings, such as Thor, Hela, and Angela, disappear from the game next? Let’s patiently wait and see.