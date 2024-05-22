Marvel Begins Work on the First Ever MCU X-Men Movie

We all are aware of how X-Men’97 took the internet by storm with its very first episode and landed a chart-breaking viewership. Now considering the success of this show and the overall hype of the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine, Marvel is moving forward with their unnamed X-Men Movie at a war footing and has hired a writer to start working on the script of this X-Men movie. EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of its animated series ‘X-Men 97,’ Marvel Studios is now ramping things up on its live-action ‘X-Men’ movie as Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes scribe Michael Lesslie is in negotiations to pen the movie https://t.co/Ycgnqg6RXx— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 21, 2024

Marvel Studios has hired Michael Lesslie to write the script for the upcoming X-Men movie. Deadpool and Wolverine is set to make a release in July which will bring Deadpool into the MCU along with Wolverine and some other speculated characters previously seen in Fox’s X-Men franchise. On top of that, X-Men’97 has become the first release to have scored a 100% rotten tomatoes rating which even further reinforces the overall hype and fanbase around the X-Men.

Now, we can’t say for sure., if we will see the previously seen actors play the X-Men or not. There were even rumors that Henry Cavill is going to be the Wolverine for the MCU so let’s wait and see where this goes. As of now, we do not have a tentative release date for this movie but we will let you folks know as soon as we get our hands on some updates. Till then, stay tuned.