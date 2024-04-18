Martin Scorsese Is Reportedly Eying Leonardo DiCaprio for Frank Sinatra’s Biopic

American filmmaker Martin Scorsese is well-known for several masterpieces he has blessed the industry with. These include projects like Killers of the Flower Moon, The Irishman, and many more. So, it’s no surprise that cinephiles are curious after learning that the celebrated filmmaker will helm a much-awaited biopic of Frank Sinatra with Leonardo DiCaprio. Besides the legendary actor, Jennifer Lawrence will be the film’s female lead. Leonardo DiCaprio will reportedly play Frank Sinatra in an upcoming biopic directed by Martin Scorsese



Jennifer Lawrence will portray his second wife Ava Gardner



(via @Variety) pic.twitter.com/patO6LUCGo— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 17, 2024

For the unacquainted, the film will shed light on the life story of Francis Albert Sinatra, who became famous by the name ‘Oi Blue Eyes.’ Sinatra was a legendary American musician and actor who was seen as the best entertainer of the mid-20th Century. So, Scorsese wants Leonardo DiCaprio to become on-screen Frank Sinatra.

The duo has previously worked together on several projects, including the historical film ‘Gangs of New York’ and the crime-drama film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ Thus, Scorsese is already familiar with Leonardo DiCaprio’s potential and wants to move ahead with him for the biopic. Adding to that, he also wants Jennifer Lawrence to portray Ava Gardner, Sinatra’s second wife.

Both Sony and Apple are interested in acquiring the project, but it would be interesting to see who wins the race. The project surely sounds intriguing, but the path that leads to it isn’t going to be easy for the director. Apparently, Tina Sinatra, Frank’s daughter from his first wife, handles his estate. She hasn’t approved the project yet because the film will put Ava Gardner in a significant role. Ava was Frank’s second wife and was the reason for the singer’s separation from his first wife.

Scorsese is a well-known name in the industry, so he’ll definitely do justice to the biopic. However, it would be interesting to see how he’ll manage to get Tina’s blessing for the project.

Apart from Frank’s biopic, Scorsese is also working on another film titled ‘A Life of Jesus.’ The movie is based on ‘A Life of Jesus’ novel by the Japanese author Shūsaku Endō.