When you are working in the stock market, speed and accurate data are the keys to your success. Many services claim to provide you with necessary data points at breakneck speeds, but either they cannot fulfill their promise, or they cost a lot. Enter Marketstack API, an easy-to-use REST API interface delivering worldwide stock market data to you, at an affordable price. In this article, we are going to take a quick look at this service and tell you all about it.

Marketstack API: The Advantages and Benefits

Marketstack API is a powerful REST API that offers a simple and cost-effective way of accessing global stock market tracking data in real-time. Not only you can get access to minute by minute data on 125,000+ worldwide stock tickers, collected from 72 global exchanges, but you also get access to 30+ years of accurate historical market data.

That’s why it’s no surprise that more than 30,000 companies and 75 universities depend on Marketstack API for their stock market data needs. If your business also depends on keeping close tabs on stock market data across the world, Marketstack API is for you. Here are some of the features and benefits that you can expect from Marketstack API if you choose to use it:

Get data on 125,000+ worldwide stock tickers, collected from 72 global exchanges, including Nasdaq, NYSE, and more.

Intraday Data: Obtain real-time stock data for any ticker with data intervals as short as one minute.

Get access to 30+ years of accurate historical market data.

Easy to Install: Marketstack REST API is simple, easy-to-integrate, and powerful. You can get started in 5 minutes.

You get close to 100% uptime, so you are never in the dark.

Scale to match your demand: The Marketstack API is powered by cutting-edge technology and highly scalable cloud infrastructure. It is capable of handling anthing from a few hundred requests per month to millions of hits per day. No matter what’s your traffic, it can handle it.

Bank-level Security: Each bit and byte sent to and from the Marketstack API is encrypted using industry-standard 256-bit HTTPS encryption.

Get Started for Free: You can get up and running without paying anything by using the Free Plan that allows for 1,000 data requests per month. No credit cards required.

Built with Simplicity in Mind: Requests are made using a simple HTTP GET structure and API response data is delivered in lightweight JSON format.

It supports multiple coding languages including PHP, Python, Node.js, jQuery, Go, and Ruby.

Beginner Friendly: Marketstack API comes with clear and concise documentation. Anyone can get started within minutes without any hassle.

As you can see, Marketstack API is not only powerful but also easy to implement. The fact that it can scale with your demand makes it perfect for anyone’s needs. But that’s not all, another reason why Marketstack API is beating its competition is its pricing. And we are going to talk all about it in our next section.

Pricing and Availability

Whenever anyone thinks of any service that has to do with providing real-time and historical stock market data, the main obstacle that reveals itself is the pricing. Generally, these services are costly and can easily burn a hole in your bank account. That’s where Marketstack API differentiates itself. Not only it’s affordable, but it also offers a free plan that can get you started without requiring any payment information or contract.

It goes without saying that the free plan is quite limited, but the fact that the service offers a free plan to get you started says a lot. It’s not an industry where you see free plans. The free plan gets you up to 1000 requests/month, across all the supported stock tickers and exchanges. You are restricted to a 1-year historical data, and you don’t get intraday data.

I find the free plan to be the best for users who just want to dip their toes and see how the service works. For anyone ready to take this seriously, the paid plans are what they should look at. The paid plan starts at $9.99/month ($7.99/month if billed annually). This gets you 10,000 requests/month and access to 10-year historical data, along with other features such as HTTPS encryption, commercial license, intraday data, and more.

If your needs extend this you can go for either the Professional or the Business plan costing $49.99/month ($39.99/month if billed annually) and $149.99/month ($199.99/month if billed annually) respectively. For these prices, you get 100,000 and 500,000 requests/month, along with real-time updates. You can also get custom pricing quotes by directly contacting them.

As you can see you can get started for a price as low as $7.99/month and that’s makes it quite affordable for everyone.

Check out Marketstack API

Marketstack API: Get Stock Data in Your Hands in Minutes

By now, I think you can see the value Marketstack API can bring to your business. You are getting a powerful and easy-to-use REST API that gets you intraday and historical stock data for an affordable price. If you own a business that needs all this, click on the link above to check it out.