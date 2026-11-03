Mark Tilbury’s GTA 6 Advice Is Going Viral for Its $5,000 Money-Saving Twist

While gamers are preparing their wallets for GTA 6, a British entrepreneur and millionaire, Mark Tilbury, has come up with an interesting reason to spend money on the game. Mark Tilbury’s advice on GTA 6 is that it could actually save you $5,000, thereby making the video game a financial strategy.

Mark Tilbury Turns GTA 6 Into a $5,000 Money-Saving Investment

In a short video titled “How GTA 6 Could Save You $5,000,” Tilbury breaks down the potential entertainment value of Rockstar’s upcoming release. His argument starts with the assumption that gamers purchase the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition for $99.99. Then, he uses this investment to calculate how much players would spend for every hour of entertainment.

According to Tilbury, completing the main campaign in approximately 80 hours would bring the cost to around $1.25 per hour. However, you won’t be just speedrunning the main story. Exploring Vice City and discovering all those hidden activities in GTA 6 could extend the experience to approximately 200 hours. This would bring the entertainment cost to 50 cents per hour.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Tilbury then takes his calculations a step further. Assuming that someone spends 4 hours playing GTA 6 every evening. So, the price of GTA 6 would make up for 50 evenings’ worth of entertainment.

Comparing that with spending ‘$100 on a night out‘, those gaming sessions could theoretically prevent the $5,000 in other forms of entertainment. Of course, the basic assumption of this budgeting depends on you spending $100 every time you go on a night out.

Frankly speaking, no sane person might spend a whopping $100 every night continuously for 50 days. And this is why the video by Mark Tilbury on his GTA 6 advice has attracted millions of views on his socials.

One viewer summed up the entire situation by commenting, “Bro trying to convince his wife,” while another joked that the video was exactly what they needed to send their parents to prove they deserved the game.

For some people who weren’t entirely convinced by the comparison, they argued by commenting, “If you’re going out 50 nights in a row and spending $100 on alcohol, then you may be a terminal alcoholic.” Well, whatever the reason, many gamers seemed to agree on the fact that they bought a lot of items that cost more than $100 and entertained them way less.

GTA 6 release is nearer than ever, and finally we will get to drive through the streets of Vice City on November 19, 2026. So, what do you feel about purchasing the game after this advice? Tell us in the comments below.