Honkai Star Rail: March 7th’s Old Name Appears in Leaks

March 7th is one of the first companions of the Trailblazer, alongside Dan Heng, in Honkai Star Rail. Her unknown past shadows her cheerful and enthusiastic personality. Her real name has been a big story puzzle for Honkai Star Rail fans from the get-go, and the latest leak from UBatcha — a well-known HSR leaker — might cast some light on it. Fun Fact, March's old name in early 2021 was "Celimene". Unfortunately there's too much conflicting information to truly know what the deal is between "March 7th", "Eileen" and "Celimene".



There's a few things I wanna post later on that will explain why the confusion.— UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) January 1, 2024

The recent leak reveals that March 7th’s old name was ‘Celimene’ in 2021. The name Celimene — Heavenly Moon or Heavenly Strength — originates from the 17th-century French playwright Molière, for a character in his play Le Misanthrope.

Whether this is her original name or not is only up to speculation. Previously, the name ‘Eileen’ was leaked as March 7th’s name, which also means Strength, so the trend at least seems constant.

From the story, we know that March 7th was found by the Astral Express when she was roaming the space, stuck in a block of magical ice. The Trailblazers in the Astral Express saved her, and she has been part of them ever since.

March 7th’s companion quest — Total Recall — focused on revealing her past with the help of Fu Xuan. Eventually, it came to a standstill when the Messenger of the Forgotten Hall urged her not to seek her past as it would only bring pain to her. Hopefully, the Penacony arc will reveal about March 7th’s past, as Black Swan is rumored to have a significant role in it.