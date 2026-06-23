Valorant Patch Notes 13.00 Buffs Sentinels and Introduces New Map Summit

Valorant Season 2026 Act 4 has arrived, and Riot Games is kicking it off with a massive update. The Valorant patch notes 13.00 introduce the new Summit map, a brand-new Retake mode, significant Sentinel buffs, ranked progression improvements, and several quality-of-life updates.

Whether you are jumping into Competitive, testing the latest balance changes, or learning new Valorant map Summit for the first time, this patch brings plenty of new content to explore. Keep reading for the complete breakdown of everything included in the Valorant update 13.00 patch notes.

Valorant Patch Notes 13.00 Key Highlights

Summit added to Competitive and Deathmatch map rotation.

New Retake 3v3 limited-time mode now available.

Cypher, Killjoy, Vyse, Sage, and Deadlock receive buffs.

Initiator signature cooldowns reduced across multiple agents.

Ranked Rating gains adjusted to improve progression.

New Inbox system added to the Valorant client.

Bandit weapon receives multiple buffs.

Omen Shrouded Step audio updated for better clarity.

The biggest gameplay changes in Valorant patch notes 13.00 focus on Sentinels. Riot believes Sentinels should be better at punishing reckless site hits and anchoring objectives without needing constant support from teammates.

Sentinel Buffs

Riot believes Sentinels, among all other Valorant agents, should play a larger role in slowing down aggressive site executes. These changes improve both utility effectiveness and solo site-holding potential.

Cypher Trapwire: Windup reduced from 0.9 seconds to 0.7 seconds.

Killjoy Turret: Fire rate increased by 50%. Nanoswarm: Duration increased from 4 seconds to 5 seconds. Alarmbot: Movement speed increased by 50%.

Vyse Interceptor: Reclaim cooldown reduced from 30 seconds to 20 seconds. Crosscut: Usable range increased from 24m to 30m. Crosscut: Arming time reduced from 1.5 seconds to 0.75 seconds.

Sage Healing Orb: Self-heal increased from 50 HP to 100 HP.

Deadlock GravNet: Cooldown reduced from 60 seconds to 50 seconds.



This is one of the largest Sentinel-focused balance passes Valorant has seen in recent months. Site anchors now have significantly more utility to slow down aggressive executes.

Initiator Cooldown Changes

Riot is also giving Initiators more opportunities to influence late-round situations. The signature ability cooldowns for the following agents have been reduced from 60 seconds to 50 seconds:

Sova

Fade

Skye

Breach

KAY/O

Meanwhile, Gekko’s ability cooldown after reclaiming his companions has been reduced from 20 seconds to 15 seconds.

Omen Audio Changes

Omen receives a small but important quality-of-life adjustment in this update. Riot wants enemy teleports to be easier to identify during chaotic engagements.

Shrouded Step

Enemy teleport audio has been updated to improve clarity.

The adjustment should make it easier to identify nearby Omen teleports during chaotic fights, reducing situations where players miss important audio cues.

Several agents have received new interactions and updated voice work in Act 4. Riot is also removing older lines that no longer meet its current quality standards.

New Sage and Viper interactions on Summit.

New conversations between Gekko and Miks.

New conversations between Jett and Phoenix.

Riot has also removed a number of older voice lines across the roster to improve consistency and reduce unnecessary audio clutter.

Valorant Summit is the latest map joining the map pool. Set within a Radiant training academy high in the mountains of China, the map features two sites, three lanes, and dynamic walls that can be dropped during rounds to create new pathways and block sightlines.

Image Credit: Riot Games

Summit Launch Event

Summit enters the Valorant Ranked queue immediately. To encourage players to learn the map, Riot is providing temporary ranked protection.

RR losses on Summit are reduced by 50% for the first two weeks.

RR gains remain at 100% for victories.

That means experimenting with strategies on the new map carries far less risk than a normal ranked match.

Map Rotation Changes

As with every major map release, Riot is rotating maps in and out of the active pool. These changes affect both Competitive and Deathmatch queues.

Added

Summit

Sunset

Removed

Fracture

Pearl

These changes apply to both Competitive and Deathmatch queues.

Valorant Patch Notes 13.00 Introduce Retake Mode

Alongside Summit, Riot has launched a brand-new limited-time mode called Retake. Unlike traditional matches, Retake in Valorant begins with the Spike already planted. One team defends the site while the other attempts to defuse before time expires.

Image Credit: Riot Games

Retake Mode Details

The mode is designed to create fast-paced rounds that emphasize teamwork, utility usage, and clutch potential. Every match throws players directly into a retake scenario.

Match Format

3v3 matches.

First team to 5 rounds wins.

Teams swap sides every round.

Gameplay Rules

Spike automatically plants shortly after rounds begin.

Plant locations are selected from curated positions.

Rounds end through elimination, detonation, or successful defuse.

Loadouts

No economy system.

Players choose between two randomized loadout cards each round.

Weapons, armor, and ability charges scale as the match progresses.

Available Maps

Ascent

Bind

Haven

Summit

Sunset

Retake removes the setup phase entirely and throws players straight into high-pressure post-plant scenarios.

Summit Only Queue

A dedicated Summit Only queue is available for seven days following launch. Matches use the Swiftplay ruleset, allowing players to learn the map faster before taking it into ranked games.

Riot is making several adjustments aimed at improving the overall ranked experience. These changes focus on progression speed and matchmaking consistency.

Ranked Rating Changes

Riot has adjusted RR calculations to help players progress more naturally when consistently winning matches.

The goal is to make players feel less stuck while preserving overall competitive integrity.

Matchmaking Improvements

For PC players, matchmaking has been updated so both teams are more closely matched by average rank. For example, if one team’s average rank is Gold 2, the opposing team’s average rank should now be within a similar range more frequently.

Act 4 also introduces a new quality-of-life feature inside the Valorant client. The new Inbox system gives players a central place to review important notifications.

Inbox System Added

Valorant now includes a new Inbox feature that stores important notifications in one place. At launch, Inbox supports:

Valorant Gift acceptance and rejection notifications.

Premier updates.

RR refund notifications.

Reporter feedback messages.

Act introduction messages.

This makes it easier to revisit important updates without relying on pop-up notifications.

The Bandit receives a small set of balance changes in this patch. Riot wants the weapon to feel more reliable while preserving its precision-focused identity.

Bandit Buffs

Riot has made several changes to improve the Bandit’s consistency outside of pistol rounds.

Recovery reduced from 0.45 to 0.40.

Tap efficiency increased from 3 to 4.

Maximum downward recoil reduced from 4 to 3.

These changes should make the weapon feel more reliable while preserving its high-skill identity.

Valorant Patch Notes 13.00 Bug Fixes

Valorant patch notes 13.00 include fixes for several agents and gameplay systems. Notable fixes include:

Harbor’s Reckoning debuff lingering after effects ended.

Killjoy Nanoswarm voice lines failing to play.

Multiple Viper’s Pit visual and gameplay issues.

Incorrect HUD colors after side swaps and overtime rounds.

That completes the full Valorant patch notes for update 13.00. Which changes are you excited to try in the game? Let us know in the comments.