Grab Minecraft Dungeons 2 Corrupted Creeper Cape Before It Runs Out; How to Claim

Minecraft Dungeons 2 is racing towards its September 29 launch, and Mojang is giving players another reason to get hyped. The Minecraft Dungeons 2 Corrupted Creeper Cape is now offered through a limited promotional giveaway with just 1 million codes available till the supplies last.

This free cape cosmetic is tied directly to the ARPG sequel and is designed around the game’s corrupted Creeper aesthetic. The promotion is running at the Tokyo Game Show, and this might be the only cape that is limited to a few hardcore fans, apart from the free Hero Cape in Minecraft and other promotional cosmetics.

According to Minecraft’s official promotional information, you can claim a code for the Corrupted Creeper Cape until September 21, 2026, at 12 AM PT, or until the available codes run out. Since the cape is exclusive to Minecraft Dungeons 2, the code is currently not usable on the Minecraft redeem website for either Java or the Bedrock Edition.

How to Claim the Minecraft Dungeons 2 Corrupted Creeper Cape

Getting the Corrupted Creeper Cape in Minecraft Dungeons 2 is fairly straightforward. Here are the short steps you need to follow:

Head to the official Corrupted Creeper Cape promotion page.

Sign in with your email, Discord, Facebook, or Google account and select the age checkbox that is applicable to you.

with your email, Discord, Facebook, or Google account and select the age checkbox that is applicable to you. Verify the account through a 4-digit code and complete the short question presented as a part of the claim process.

The cape code will then appear inside the green box. Now, you can copy and store the code safely till the game launches.

Once you’ve installed Minecraft Dungeons 2, redeem the code inside the game to claim the cape.

Before you rush to get the cape, keep in mind that using multiple sign-in routes that ultimately connect to the same email account will not earn you new or unique codes. Also, since the cape is provided by the Gleam campaign for free, never pay third-party sellers to get a code.

That is all about the Minecraft Dungeons 2 Corrupted Creeper Cape and how to claim it inside the game. So, what other exclusive cosmetics have you earned till now? Let us know in the comments below.