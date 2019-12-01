You must have lost track of someone in a crowd at least once in your life. If the area where you can’t find the person also happens to lack proper network connectivity, finding him/her can turn out to be a tedious and time-consuming task. Well, not anymore. Check out LynQ, a new handy compass that directs you to other LynQ compasses without a phone.

Yes, you read that right. LynQ compass does not require a mobile network or internet connection to work. Instead, it uses GPS to create a private peer-to-peer network where you can connect up to 12 LynQ compasses in its range.

Speaking of the range, LynQ offers a range of up to 3 miles (4.8 km). It is not geographically limited and hence, you can use the compass anywhere in the world.

LynQ compass is waterproof and shockproof. It offers a 3-day battery life and can be charged using a micro USB cable. The company proposes using LynQ compass for keeping track of kids, during snow skiing, traveling, camping & hiking, music festivals, and in the military.

For those worried about privacy, the company claims that the LynQ compass does not store or transmit your location data to any central server or cloud.

If all that sounds interesting, you can pre-order your LynQ compass right now from their website at a price starting at $109 (~Rs.7,700). Once you order a LynQ compass, check out the instructions here to set it up with other LynQ compasses.

Pre-order LynQ compass