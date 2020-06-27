Rocksteady Studios, the Batman: Arkham trilogy developers, has been out of the gaming scene since the release of the Batman: Arkham VR for the PSVR platform. It has been almost five whole years since the release of the last Batman game, Batman: Arkham Knight, in the Arkham trilogy. Now, reports state that the game company is developing a new game based on the villain team of the Suicide Squad.

The rumors started when users of the gaming forum, Resetera discovered a list of new website domain names relating to DC’s Suicide Squad. Fans even pointed out that the name was registered by a company that is connected to Warner Bros. So, it surely seems legit and we can expect to see the developer company release a new Suicide Squad game in the near future.

The list of domain names includes three major titles and amongst them, it seems like the “SuicideSquadKillTheJusticeLeague.com” is the main game on which Rocksteady is working. Other domain names discovered were “SuicideSquadGame.com” and “GothamKnightsGame.com”.

According to the reports, while the Suicide Squad game might launch later, Gotham Knights might refer to the much-awaited Batman game that may come to the market earlier. And we might finally see the next-gen Batman game in the coming year.

According to Eurogamer, teasers for both the games might be released by Rocksteady Studios in the upcoming Warner Bros. event, the DC Fandome, which is expected in August.

Now, both the games are reportedly being developed as next-gen games. So, we can expect them to launch for the yet-to-be-released PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.