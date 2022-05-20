Windows 11 Build 22000.706 Adds Windows Spotlight for Desktop

Microsoft has been pushing multiple Windows 11 updates recently to Insiders with brand new features like suggested actions, a new sound recorder, and a search bar on the home screen. Today, the Redmond giant has rolled out another update to the Release Preview channel for Insiders that brings more new features, including Windows Spotlight for desktop, to the platform. Check out the details below.

Windows 11 Build 22000.706: What’s New?

Microsoft announced the new KB5014019 update for Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel via an official blog post. The update takes the Windows 11 build number to 22000.706 and adds a couple of new features.

Firstly, Microsoft says that it has improved the Family Safety verification experience for child accounts when they request additional screen time. More importantly, the company has added support for its Windows Spotlight feature on the desktop.

The Windows Spotlight feature, for those unaware, was introduced with Windows 10 and leverages Microsoft’s Bing search engine to add new background images along with additional info about them to the lock screen on Windows 10 and 11 daily. Now, with the latest update, Windows 11 users will be able to enable the feature on the home screen of their laptop or desktop to get new background images daily.

Following the update, users can simply go to the “Personalize your background” section under the Personalization settings to enable Windows spotlight. With the feature enabled, the home screen wallpapers on Windows 11 will be able to automatically cycle through new, high-res wallpapers every day.

Other than these, Microsoft has fixed numerous bugs with the latest KB5014019 update. The list includes fixes for the issue that causes the Input (TextInputHost.exe) app to stop working or the one that affects the search for shapes in Microsoft Visio. You can check out the entire changelog on Microsoft’s official platform to know more.

Now, coming to the availability, the new Windows 11 build 22000.706 is currently rolling out to the Release Preview Channel. This means that the new update is expected to release to the public as an optional update in the coming weeks. The new features and changes in the optional update will eventually be added to next month’s Patch Tuesday update, which would be a mandatory update for Windows 11 users.