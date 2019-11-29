vivo is best known for delivering innovation (take the vivo NEX 3 as an example) around the globe, but the smartphone is now actively targeting the uber-competitive budget segment in India. And leading the way are vivo’s U-series smartphones.

The company launched a feature-rich budget phone, the vivo U10, in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price segment a couple of months ago. Vivo U10 offers you a complete value-for-money package, but it appears like vivo knows it could do better. So, we have the new vivo U20 among us and it builds on the U10 with an even powerful processor and massive battery under the hood.

In vivo’s latest smartphone, the U20, it’s the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE chipset that runs the show. It’s paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via the dedicated microSD card slot onboard. I bet most of you are already familiar with the capabilities of the Snapdragon 675AIE but still, let’s check out its benchmark scores.

We recently did a performance review of the vivo U20 and found it to be one of the better performing devices under Rs. 12,000 in India. We benchmarked the Snapdragon 675AIE chipset inside the vivo U20 and its AnTuTu, as well as Geekbench scores, are higher than both the Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 712 chipsets in the budget segment. You can find the benchmark scores for the vivo U20 attached below:

Thanks to the Snapdragon 675AIE chipset onboard, vivo U20 can not only handle all your daily tasks efficiently but is a gaming powerhouse as well. PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty are two graphics-intensive games we tried out on the vivo U20. They adopt the highest graphics settings by default and you won’t witness any stutters or frame drops while gaming. We tested this out with vivo’s Ultra Game Mode feature, which optimized the gameplay and we were quite impressed with the overall performance.

Now, there are 2 features that make gaming even more worthwhile on the vivo U20. It’s the massive 5000mAh battery and immersive 6.53-inch FHD+ Halo FullView™ Display up-front. It offers you 90.3% screen-to-body ratio and 2340 x 1080p resolution, along with Panda MN228 protection that has better scratch resistance than Corning Gorilla Glass 5. vivo U20 supports Widevine L1 certification as well to let users stream HD content via Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

vivo takes care of your usage needs with a humongous battery that you can quickly juice with the 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charger bundled inside the box. It takes the battery from 10% to 50% in around 35 minutes, which is just great at this price point. vivo U20 takes cues from other flagships and even offers reverse charging, allowing you to charge other devices as well.

Moving on, the list of attractive features doesn’t end there. vivo U20 boasts a 3D curved design that I quite like, along with an AI Triple Rear Camera setup. You get a 16MP Sony IMX499 primary sensor, along with an 8MP Super Wide-Angle camera, and a 2MP Super Macro lens. There’s a 16MP selfie camera on board as well.

vivo U20 launched earlier last week at a starting price of Rs. 10,990 in India and at this price point, it’s shaping up to be an amazing budget smartphone. It undercuts its arch-rivals and provides a complete value-for-money package, without compromising on the quality or features. Don’t you think so too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.