iOS 26 Beta Hints at a New HomePod with a Built-in Display

It’s been two years since Apple introduced the second-generation HomePod, and the product is long overdue for a major refresh. While a new HomePod is reportedly on its way, the latest iOS 26 developer beta gave us a hint that Apple’s next HomePod may feature a display.

The folks at Macrumors managed to find an interesting detail in the latest iOS 26 developer beta 4. There is a location setting within the new update, which contains the following line: “Your HomePod won’t be able to show you the local weather, time, or respond to Siri requests about your area.“

Also Read: Apple Readies iPhone 17e for Launch Early Next Year

What stands out here is the word “show” which might not look like a big deal on the surface. But you factor in the fact that no HomePod currently features a display to show anything. This could mean that Apple’s next HomePod could feature a display, not just to tell you the weather, time, and other information, but to actually display them.

This lines up with recent rumors about a new HomePod featuring a square touch screen instead of a rectangular one. It may let you control all of your HomeKit and Matter devices, acting like a central hub of sorts. Despite the addition of a touch screen, Apple is expected to integrate it with Siri as the main voice assistant. In fact, Macrumors suggests that this HomePod was delayed due to the failure of Siri with Apple Intelligence.

Maybe Apple is trying to pull off something like an Amazon Echo Show, or Pixel Tablet hub with its next HomePod. The device is expected to arrive sometime in spring 2026, so we will have to wait to find out what Apple is cooking with its next HomePod device.