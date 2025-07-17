iPhone 17 Colors Leaked: Here’s What Each Model Might Look Like

The rumor mill around the iPhone 17 is heating up as Apple’s new smartphones are merely months away from launch. While the specs and design are all but confirmed, we finally have some fresh details about the different color options across the iPhone 17 lineup.

According to Macworld, which obtained an internal document outlining the Pantone colors used as a reference for the new iPhones, we now have details on the various color options for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models.

Additionally, trusted leaker Sonny Dickson has shared leaked images of the protective camera rings, further hinting at the different color variations available for these models.

List of iPhone 17 Series Color Options

There were rumors that Apple was experimenting with green and purple color tones for the upcoming iPhone, which could appear in the base model. Here is a list of iPhone 17 color variants expected to be available at launch:

Black (like iPhone 16)

White (like iPhone 16)

Steel Gray (Pantone 18-4005-TPG)

Green (Pantone 2282 U)

Purple (Pantone 530 U)

Light Blue (Pantone 658 U)

Image Credit: Macworld

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to get its own set of new color options:

Black (like iPhone 16)

White (brighter and colder than the iPhone 16)

Light Blue (Pantone 657 U)

Light Gold (Pantone 11-0604 TPG Gardenia)

Image Credit: Macworld

Meanwhile, Apple is going with lighter hues for the iPhone 17 Air to represent its lightness. The light blue color is meant to resemble the Sky Blue variant of the new M4 MacBook Air. The Light Gold option should be a brighter iteration of the Desert Titanium color seen in the iPhone 16 Pro.

Here are all the colors, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to launch with:

Black (like iPhone 16 Pro)

White (like iPhone 16 Pro)

Gray (like Natural Titanium)

Dark Blue (Pantone 19-4025 TPG Mood Indigo)

Orange (Pantone 1501243 TCX Papaya)

Image Credit: Macworld

Apple is going for a “fluorescent” look with the Orange color in the Pro models, as per Macworld’s sources. The reason for this stems from a shift in materials, switching from Titanium to Aluminium. It will also come in a Dark Blue color, similar to the one seen on the iPhone 15 Pro.

The folks at AppleInsider made some stunning renders based on these details, giving us a good look of what all the color variants might look like.

Image Credit AppleInsider

The iPhone 17 Pro models are also set to come with scratch-resistant anti-reflective display technology, according to a reliable leak from Macrumors. So, which color option are you going to pick? Let us know in the comments below.