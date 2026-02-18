Apple Is Working on an AI Pendant, AI Smart Glasses and AirPods with Cameras

Apple seems to be working on a trio of AI-powered wearable devices, which includes a AirTag sized pendant, its own AI-smart glasses, and AirPods with improved AI functionality. The Cupertino giant is accelerating the development of all 3 of these products to stay in the competition with brands like Meta and OpenAI.

What Are These Upcoming Apple Wearables?

This news comes from a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who mentions that the Cupertino giant is focusing on building its wearable suite of devices. Starting with an AI-pin, which will include a camera. It can be pinned to a shirt or worn as a pendant. As if the failure of the Humane AI pin wasn’t much of a lesson.

Image Credit: Halliday Global (Screenshotby Anshuman Jain/ Beebom)

Apple is also working on AI smart glasses that will take on Meta’s RayBan and upcoming glasses by Snap called Specs. These smart glasses will feature a high resolution cameras. However, there is no word on whether these will include a built-in display like the Meta RayBan Display or not.

Apple has been working on a chip for these spectacles since last year. And according to Bloomberg’s report, the company plans to start production by December 2026. This is ahead of the 2027 public release schedule. There are also rumors about AirPods with improved AI capabilities. Likely featuring a camera, but not much is known at this point.

Reportedly, all these features will be centered around the new Siri built with Google Gemini. These three devices will be able to connect with your iPhone, offering a much more seamless user experience. The reception of these 3 AI devices will depend on how much Apple improves Siri over its current iteration.